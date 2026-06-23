Paytronix and Qu Further Integration Enabling Advanced Omnichannel Ordering and Menu Management

NEWTON, Mass., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, an Access Hospitality Company and leading provider of guest engagement and digital ordering solutions , today announced its upgraded integration with Qu, the intelligent commerce platform for fast growing QSR and Fast Casual restaurant brands. In October, the two brands announced the integration of Qu’s POS with Paytronix’s loyalty, gift card, and ordering data. Starting today, orders placed through Paytronix's online ordering platform flow automatically into Qu, giving restaurant operators flexible, reliable, and context-aware digital ordering experiences across every channel.

Deep Menu Synchronization with Built-In Resiliency

The Paytronix-Qu integration provides comprehensive, automated menu synchronization, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all digital touchpoints. The system retrieves and maintains Qu’s highly flexible menu structure, including categories, items, modifiers, pricing, images, and portion sizes.

In addition, a dedicated update system scans orders continuously to ensure real-time visibility into out-of-stock items and canceled orders. The integration also supports highly customizable menu configurations, including modifier hierarchies of up to nine levels.

Context-Aware Pricing Across Channels

The integration supports sophisticated pricing logic across multiple levels, including ordering channel (online/app, kiosk, in-store, drive-thru), order type (pickup, delivery, dine-in), meal period, and location. This allows operators to organize dynamic, context-specific pricing for a single menu item across different scenarios, with full accuracy and consistency.

Choose from a broad range of order types, payment options, and monitoring capabilities, with additional support for operators planned in the coming months.

Qu and Paytronix continue to collaborate in order to empower restaurant brands to confidently scale digital ordering while maintaining operational control, pricing flexibility, and a consistent guest experience across every channel.

“The menu is the single source of truth for every restaurant operator, and when it's wrong online, everything downstream breaks. Our integration with Paytronix ensures that what lives in Qu is exactly what guests see and order from, across every channel, every time. Context-aware pricing, real-time updates, automatic recovery; operators shouldn't have to think about any of that. They should just be able to trust it.”

— Mike Young, Director of Partnerships, Qu

“Online Ordering remains the leading method for consumers to place food orders, so it is paramount for us as vendors to make Online Ordering as transparent, consistent and flexible as possible, and to give operators the information they need to run their business. Our partnership with Qu uncovered an incredible innovator who is working alongside us to take the guest experience to the next level, and together, we’re making it easier than ever.”

— Kalani Stephens, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Paytronix

About Qu

Qu is the intelligent commerce platform that unlocks efficiency to increase revenue for quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. Built on a unified data foundation with cloud-enhanced edge technology, Qu enables real-time decision-making, streamlines operations, and improves margins through faster, more reliable performance at every location. For more information, visit www.qubeyond.com .

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

Media Contacts:

Calen McGee for Paytronix

Calen.McGee@theaccessgroup.com