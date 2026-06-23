Harmony Healthcare IT and Carahsoft Partner to Streamline Access to Data Archiving and Compliance Management Solutions for Healthcare Organizations

SOUTH BEND, Ind., and RESTON, Va., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmony Healthcare IT, a leading provider of healthcare data lifecycle management solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Harmony Healthcare IT’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s migration, archiving and compliance management solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Healthcare organizations face growing pressure to modernize clinical and financial systems, retire legacy platforms and meet evolving interoperability and compliance requirements, often within constrained budgets and complex procurement environments,” said Brian Liddell, CEO, Harmony Healthcare IT. “By partnering with Carahsoft, we’re making it easier for these organizations to access proven solutions through established contract vehicles, reducing complexity, risk and time to value.”

Harmony Healthcare IT’s HealthData Archiver® provides a secure, cloud-based archive that keeps historical clinical records accessible and compliant after legacy systems are retired. With capabilities including EHR Single Sign-On, Legacy Record Indicator and Keyword Search, the solution enhances efficiency and supports continuity of care as organizations modernize.

Healthcare organizations can leverage Harmony Healthcare IT’s Contract Compliance Management solution, which aggregates data, centralizes documentation and connects disparate systems through configurable workflows. These capabilities have been proven in complex Medicaid environments, including TennCare.

“Carahsoft is pleased to partner with Harmony Healthcare IT to help organizations more easily access enterprise data archiving and migration solutions,” said Tim Boltz, Program Executive for Healthcare Solutions at Carahsoft. “Harmony Healthcare IT provides healthcare organizations with secure, proven solutions that simplify data management, improve accessibility and compliance and automate healthcare data with confidence. With the support of our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Harmony Healthcare IT deliver advanced healthcare data lifecycle management capabilities, helping reduce risk, cost and operational burden.”

Harmony Healthcare IT’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 590-6500 or HarmonyHIT@carahsoft.com. Learn more about Harmony Healthcare IT solutions here.

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT is a recognized leader in healthcare data management, providing secure data archiving, migration, and interoperability solutions to hospitals and health systems nationwide. With decades of experience supporting complex EHR environments, Harmony helps organizations unlock the long-term value of their healthcare data while reducing risk, cost, and operational burden.

Learn more at www.harmonyhit.com.

Contact

Aubrey Westgate

(717) 471-7659

Awestgate@harmonyhit.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Healthcare Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com