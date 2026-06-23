Pendulum Intelligence Redefines Brand Intelligence with the Next Wave of Agentic AI

SEATTLE, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pendulum Intelligence , the AI-powered social intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its latest agentic AI products that drive deeper brand intelligence. This marks its most significant product expansion to date. Built for an era in which traditional social listening tools fail to keep pace with the volume and breadth of data, Pendulum has evolved into an agentic powerhouse.

The most significant innovation is the debut of Ask Pendulum. This category-defining conversational interface is powered by the Pendulum Agent, an autonomous AI powerhouse that commands a behind-the-curtain suite of specialized agents to automate brand data discovery, analysis, and strategy ideation, moving from early topic growth on niche channels straight to executive-ready brand reporting in minutes.

While tools like ChatGPT have popularized conversational AI, they lean on generic web data that lacks the specific access and deep visibility required for enterprise brand strategy. The Pendulum Agent solves this by grounding the conversational experience in an unmatched, comprehensive social dataset, paired with advanced machine learning for richer, more accurate outcomes. Through Ask Pendulum, brand teams can do more than just chat with their data to receive instant, evidence-backed answers; they can simultaneously deploy agents that automate the entire workflow cycle of initial discovery to strategic decision-making, complete with confidence scoring. This autonomous shift is already allowing early-access enterprise customers to reduce manual reporting time by up to 93%, moving teams from a reactive posture to a proactive strategy.

“For years, communications teams have been blocked from taking swift, strategic action by the sheer drag of data collection and analysis. It takes hours—sometimes days—to find the right data, analyze it, and build a creative response around that intelligence,” said Mark Listes, CEO and Co-Founder of Pendulum. “We’re throwing out static, cumbersome social listening tools. As an agentic-first solution, Pendulum interprets data, contextualizes it, and builds the workflow for you. We are giving brand teams an always-on AI brain that helps them understand signals and act on them with absolute confidence.”

The new rollout introduces a collaborative ecosystem of specialized agents working 24/7 across three core pillars:

Trend Discovery via Landscapes: Automatically synthesizes millions of social signals into structured narrative maps, tracking topic growth from its earliest stages to help brands identify and amplify organic narratives before they go viral.

Automatically synthesizes millions of social signals into structured narrative maps, tracking topic growth from its earliest stages to help brands identify and amplify organic narratives before they go viral. Proactive Mitigation via Agentic Monitoring: Actively monitors billions of multi-format conversations in near-real time, instantly triaging and routing critical data signals, such as brand safety threats or pre-viral moments, directly into Slack, Microsoft Teams, or ticketing systems.

Actively monitors billions of multi-format conversations in near-real time, instantly triaging and routing critical data signals, such as brand safety threats or pre-viral moments, directly into Slack, Microsoft Teams, or ticketing systems. Executive Reporting via Digest: Operates 24/7 to synthesize insights gathered by Pendulum's AI, generating comprehensive, presentation-ready executive briefs that replace hours of manual clip reporting.



"We are at a tipping point where the sheer volume and multimedia nature of digital content have outpaced human manual capacity," said Sam Clark, CTO and Co-Founder of Pendulum. "By blending large-scale, proprietary data processing with autonomous AI agents, we are capturing the narratives that used to slip through the digital cracks."

The deeper capabilities and advanced outputs of the Pendulum platform are attributed to the foundational data lake it sits upon, which is unlike any other due to its unique data ingestion model. Pendulum fundamentally steered away from legacy data collection and surface-level API connections that other social listening tools rely upon. Instead, Pendulum utilizes proprietary data ingestion and advanced analysis capabilities to capture and index text, audio, video, and visual data across more than 25 social channels and 75 languages, turning fragmented online noise into a secure, verifiable knowledge base for the modern brand.

As online conversations increasingly shift toward audio, video, and visual formats, traditional text-based tools leave massive visibility gaps. Pendulum helps PR and brand teams capture those narratives with smart social intelligence built natively for the AI era.

To learn more about Pendulum's social intelligence platform and to experience Ask Pendulum, visit www.pendulumintel.com .

About Pendulum

Pendulum is the leading AI-powered social intelligence platform built for the modern enterprise. By leveraging proprietary data-ingestion capabilities across text, audio, video, and visual media, Pendulum helps Fortune 500 organizations understand, anticipate, and act on the social signals that shape their reputation. Moving beyond basic monitoring, Pendulum delivers real-time, decision-ready intelligence for PR and brand teams.

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