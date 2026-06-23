New ezCater Report Finds Flexibility, Food, and Friends Define the Future of Workplace Experience





BOSTON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ezCater , the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, today released findings from its second annual Future of Workplace Experience Report , revealing that work friendships and meaningful perks are critical to employee retention as return-to-office mandates continue.

The report found that hybrid work is employees’ preference, with 59% favoring it over fully remote (32%) or fully on-site (9%) arrangements. Yet stricter return-to-office mandates loom, with 26% of remote and hybrid workers expecting their employers to eventually require a full-time onsite model.

For companies, the stakes are high: without incentives, return-to-office mandates create a talent attrition risk. Remote employees required to return without new perks are 27% more likely to actively job hunt. To bring employees to the office, leaders are looking to benefits respondents value most: flexible hours and food perks.

“You can't mandate belonging, but you can design for it,” said Robert Kaskel, VP of People, ezCater. "When organizations invest in bringing employees together, especially over food, they create the connective tissue that strengthens bonds and keeps teams engaged.”

Additional findings from ezCater's 2026 Future of Workplace Experience Report include:

Connection drives performance, but it’s becoming harder to cultivate . Employees directly link workplace relationships to business outcomes: 79% report that workplace friendships drive better company results, while 69% say socializing boosts their productivity and loyalty to the company. Yet, workplace friendships are declining compared to last year.

. Employees directly link workplace relationships to business outcomes: 79% report that workplace friendships drive better company results, while 69% say socializing boosts their productivity and loyalty to the company. Yet, workplace friendships are declining compared to last year. In-person experiences turn colleagues into collaborators . 57% of employees see the office of the future as a hub for collaboration rather than desk work. Food is a conduit: 60% say they’re more comfortable asking for a work favor from someone they’ve shared a meal with in person.

. 57% of employees see the office of the future as a hub for collaboration rather than desk work. Food is a conduit: 60% say they’re more comfortable asking for a work favor from someone they’ve shared a meal with in person. Food is a major draw, especially for Gen Z. 66% of workers expect their company to provide a recurring food benefit, like daily or weekly meals. Hybrid and remote Gen Z workers are 48% more likely than older generations to say food perks would incentivize them to work onsite.





“Mandating attendance is easy, but the true value comes when leaders invest in making employees feel connected,” added Kaskel. “The data shows that employees will show up in person, but are more positive about it if you give them a good reason. The office needs to give them something their home set-up can't: community and a sense that their time there is valued.”

The full findings from ezCater's 2026 Future of Workplace Experience Report are available here . To learn how to cultivate a better workplace experience with food programs, visit https://www.ezcater.com/company/corporate-case-studies .

Methodology

These are the results of an online survey conducted in February 2026 among 1,000 full-time US employees who work in an office setting or fully remotely, to gain a deeper understanding of their sentiment regarding various aspects of their working environment.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 125,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from employee meal programs to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them new high-value customers and large orders. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com .

Media Contact:

Liciê Leite

PR Manager

licie.leite@ezcater.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ab1161c-8479-4e76-ae15-5e28597d3d09