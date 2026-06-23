SK pharmteco Announces SKyvec™, A Unified, High-Yield Viral Vector Platform Designed to Accelerate Gene Therapy Development from Batch to Bedside

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK pharmteco today announced the launch of SKyvec™, its proprietary, multimodal viral vector platform. Designed to support gene therapy programs at every stage, from early research through clinical supply and commercial manufacturing, the SKyvec™ platform integrates development capabilities with global manufacturing expertise across North America and Europe to significantly accelerate clinical timelines.

The SKyvec™ platform provides a viral vector development and manufacturing framework spanning cell line and plasmid inputs, process development, and drug substance manufacturing, with adaptable workflows to meet either drug substance or drug product-level requirements depending on the therapeutic application.

By unifying these three core modalities into a single, flexible offering, SK pharmteco enables therapeutics developers to leverage customized, regulatory-ready solutions tailored to the unique scale and requirements of their programs.

SKyvec™ AAV : A flexible, HEK293-based Adeno-Associated Virus manufacturing platform that supports all program types, from research to clinical supply. It features high-yield, scalable suspension processing and robust, integrated analytics.

: A flexible, HEK293-based Adeno-Associated Virus manufacturing platform that supports all program types, from research to clinical supply. It features high-yield, scalable suspension processing and robust, integrated analytics. SKyvec™ Lenti: A high-productivity platform that supports both ex vivo and in vivo programs from early development through commercialization, using a suspension process to ensure reliable scale-up.

A high-productivity platform that supports both ex vivo and in vivo programs from early development through commercialization, using a suspension process to ensure reliable scale-up. SKyvec™ Adeno: A robust adenoviral vector manufacturing framework that offers scalable adherent and suspension processes with optimized yields to support programs through full commercialization.



Redefining Vector Efficiency: Maximize Yield, Minimize Cost

Beyond flexibility, the SKyvec™ platform introduces significant technological advancements in AAV manufacturing to address the industry's toughest scalability and cost bottlenecks. SK pharmteco is introducing processing enhancements that deliver 5x to 6x productivity gains and significantly improve full-capsid ratios.

"Gene therapy developers are under enormous pressure to move promising science into the clinic quickly, but speed cannot come at the expense of quality," said Joerg Ahlgrimm, CEO at SK pharmteco. "With SKyvec™, we are giving customers a flexible, high-yield viral vector platform designed to simplify development, support robust product quality, and improve manufacturing efficiency so more programs can advance toward patients with confidence."

Scalable, Controlled Production

Backed by a dedicated Manufacturing Science and Technology (MSAT) team, the SKyvec™ platform is engineered to minimize variability during technology transfer. Upstream process development is conducted at scales up to 200 L, fully aligned with current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), with established scale-up to 500 L and 1,000 L bioreactors. While suspension-based upstream platforms offer maximum scalability, an adherent AAV platform remains available to maintain program flexibility.

The platform, available at SK pharmteco’s U.S. and European locations, accommodates multiple serotypes, novel constructs, and transgenes, and is fully supported by SK pharmteco’s integrated analytical testing, cell and viral banking, and global regulatory infrastructure.

To learn more about SKyvec™, visit www.skpharmteco.com/viral-vectors/viral-vector-platform.

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The company partners with biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and intermediates, gene therapy technologies, registered starting materials, and analytical services for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.



Contact:

Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP

Communications Consultant

keith.bowermaster@skpt.com