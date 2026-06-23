Salem Set to Join GoNetspeed’s Growing Massachusetts Fiber Network

SALEM, Mass., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced plans to bring its 100% fiber network to Salem, adding another Massachusetts community to its expanding network. Powered by a privately funded $15 million investment, the expansion will connect more than 11,700 homes and businesses to GoNetspeed’s high-speed, reliable internet as the company continues accelerating its growth across the Northeast.

Once construction begins, GoNetspeed will begin connecting Salem homes and businesses to faster, more reliable internet service, with customers able to sign up as network availability expands throughout the community. Those interested in learning more about GoNetspeed’s services may visit gonetspeed.com/ma/salem/ to declare interest and receive updates.

“With Salem, we’re continuing to expand a strong fiber network across Massachusetts,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “As we prepare to bring our ultra-fast, symmetrical connectivity to more homes and businesses in Salem, we’re helping raise the standard for what reliable internet service should look like for the community.”

Pouring more than $250 million into underserved communities throughout the Commonwealth, GoNetspeed’s Massachusetts momentum is continuing to grow – with Salem soon benefiting from competition and a future-proofed network. GoNetspeed is on a mission to deliver future-proof connectivity to as many communities as possible, with a 100% fiber-optic network designed to unlock new digital opportunities and power the ways residents and businesses live, work, and connect.

As GoNetspeed continues expanding its Massachusetts footprint, Salem will join a growing list of communities across the state connected by the company’s 100% fiber-optic network, including Amherst, Easthampton, Granby, Ludlow, Springfield, and many others already connected or expected to receive GoNetspeed’s fiber internet service. GoNetspeed remains committed to delivering future-ready infrastructure that gives local residents and businesses greater speed, reliability, and choice.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed continues to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks across eleven states, including Massachusetts. The company delivers more fiber, broader reach, faster speeds, and greater reliability to residents and businesses throughout its footprint. Customers benefit from symmetrical upload and download speeds on a 100% fiber network, with service options ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

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Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

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