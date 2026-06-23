Affinity Sees Surge in Private Equity Adoption as Firms Embrace AI-Powered Relationship Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinity , the leading CRM for private capital, today announced accelerating momentum in the private equity market, with dozens of new firms adopting the platform in 2026 and strong growth across its customer base. In the past six months alone, Affinity has added 71 new private equity firms, bringing its total to more than 330 PE firms using the platform globally.

Affinity’s expanding AI capabilities are a key driver of this growth, including its MCP (Model Context Protocol) server, purpose-built for private capital. Built on Affinity’s automatically captured, structured relationship and deal data, the MCP provides a secure, permissioned layer that AI tools can directly access, ensuring outputs are grounded in complete, real-time firm context. Unlike generic MCP implementations, it is designed specifically for dealmaking workflows, enabling firms to parse CIMs, generate pipeline updates from live activity, and query relationship networks in natural language through tools like Claude, Copilot, and Gemini, without requiring manual CRM input.

Many firms are also re-evaluating legacy systems that rely heavily on manual data entry and fail to reflect how dealmaking actually happens. Since launching MCP, Affinity has seen a significant uptick in engagement from firms looking to modernize their CRM approach and more effectively apply AI across the deal lifecycle.

“Private equity firms are reaching a tipping point where traditional CRM systems can’t keep up with the speed and complexity of modern dealmaking,” said Ken Fine, CEO of Affinity. “The firms pulling ahead are those that can instantly access and act on their relationship and deal data, wherever work is happening. That’s what Affinity enables, especially when combined with AI.”

Affinity continuously captures and structures relationship and deal data from email, calendar, and meeting systems, giving firms a complete, real-time view of their networks without requiring behavior change from senior team members. With MCP, that data is put to work in day-to-day workflows, enabling teams to generate pipeline summaries, prepare for LP meetings, and populate key deal fields from a CIM in seconds instead of the typical 20–30 minutes.

"With Affinity's MCP, everyone from partner to executive assistant engages with CRM data in a whole new way, asking questions and updating opportunities through Claude in the flow of their work,” said Niklas Krusche, Head of Originations & AI at Armira. “The result is richer data, better decisions, and a system that finally reflects everything happening across the firm."

As AI reshapes how private equity firms source, evaluate, and close deals, firms are prioritizing platforms that not only capture relationship data but actively apply it, turning CRM systems into a dynamic, firmwide intelligence layer that drives better outcomes.

Learn more about how Affinity helps private equity firms capture and use relationship data at affinity.co .

About Affinity

Affinity is the leading relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers. With its AI-powered CRM, Affinity helps private capital firms, investment banks, and strategic acquirers find, manage, and close more deals by harnessing the power of their networks. Affinity is used by more than 3,000 firms across 30 countries to unlock relationship insights, drive efficiency, and win more opportunities. Learn more at www.affinity.co .