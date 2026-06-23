AJB Investment Fund II, LP Files Early Warning Report in Relation to Acquisition of Common Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd.

WAKE FOREST, N.C., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AJB Investment Fund II, LP (“AJB Fund”) announces that it acquired, on June 22, 2026, 22,659 common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the capital of Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. (the “Issuer”) through open market purchases on Nasdaq at a price of approximately US$2.16 per Common Share, being approximately C$3.06 per Common Share based on the daily exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada on June 22, 2026 of US$1.00 to C$1.4162, for aggregate consideration of approximately US$48,943.44, being approximately C$69,313.70 based on such exchange rate (the "Acquisition"). AJB Fund acquired beneficial ownership of the Common Shares acquired pursuant to the Acquisition. This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the Acquisition.

Prior to the Acquisition, AJB Fund, together with its joint actors, beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 330,565 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Immediately following the Acquisition, AJB Fund, together with its joint actors, beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 353,224 Common Shares, representing approximately 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Acquisition represents an increase in the securityholding percentage of AJB Fund, together with its joint actors, of approximately 0.6%, from approximately 9.4% to approximately 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. AJB Fund, together with its joint actors, may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Issuer, dispose of some or all of the securities of the Issuer that it holds or may continue to hold the Common Shares.

The Issuer’s address is located at 32275 NW Hillcrest, North Plains, Oregon, 97133 USA.

AJB Fund is a North Carolina limited partnership formed for the purpose of making investments and its head office is located at 123 South White Street, Suite 300, Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587 USA.

The Early Warning Report will be filed by AJB Fund under the Issuer’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact Melinda Bradley by email at info@ajbcap.com or by telephone at 919-295-2522



