WTOP News Names Cape Fox Corporation A Winner of the Washington Top Workplaces 2026 Award

Chantilly, Virginia, United States, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) announces that it has earned a Washington Top Workplace Award in 2026 from WTOP News.

The top workplace list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes. Being named a Top Workplace is a tremendous honor. This honor is especially significant because the judges were our employees! Winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee feedback, listening, and engagement. CFC was in attendance as WTOP showcased the Washington Top Workplace winners online and at an event on June 18th at Capital One Hall in Vienna, Virginia.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure employees have a voice and are heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Faye Wells, President of Cape Fox Shared Services, commented, “We are honored to receive the WTOP Washington Top Workplace Award. This achievement is a testament to the commitment, teamwork, and integrity our employees demonstrate every day. Our organization has fostered an environment in which individuals support one another, pursue excellence, and contribute meaningfully. I extend my appreciation to every member of our company for making this workplace exceptional.”

CFC Chief Operating Officer Harold Mitchell added, “Being named a WTOP Washington Top Workplace is a meaningful recognition because it reflects what we believe is the foundation of every successful organization: people, culture, trust, and purpose. For Cape Fox, this award is about more than being a great place to work; it is about building a high-performing organization where employees feel valued, leaders are accountable, and our mission continues to grow in strength and impact.”

Chris Luchtefeld, CFC Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Being named a WTOP Washington Top Workplace is an honor for Cape Fox Corporation and a reflection of the exceptional employees who drive our success every day. As we continue to expand our presence in the DMV area, we remain focused on building a workplace where people feel valued, leaders are accountable, and our mission is clear. The growth we achieve here strengthens our ability to serve our customers with excellence while creating long-term value for our Alaska Native shareholders and communities."

CFC is proud to receive this distinguished award, which reflects the exceptional contributions and outstanding performance of its employees.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971and serves as the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation comprises a family of businesses divided into two distinct groups: the Federal Contracting Group and the Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; healthcare services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Tours and Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

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