New Version of MAXIMA GRUPĖ Articles of Association Registered

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB (hereinafter – the “Company”) informs that on June 23, 2026, a new version of the Company’s Articles of Association was registered in the Register of Legal Entities.

The only update in the new version of the Articles of Association is the amount of the Company’s authorized share capital, which is now EUR 919,262,730.36.

As announced in April, it was decided to reduce the Company’s authorized share capital by EUR 100 million, with these funds being paid out to the sole shareholder, UAB “Vilniaus prekyba“.

Contacts

Lukas Radžiūnas

Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications

Tel. +370 666 21780

El. paštas Lukas.Radziunas@maximagrupe.eu

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