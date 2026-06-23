Blue Water and Spacious Skies Campgrounds Form Strategic Management Partnership Across 15-Property Portfolio

Ocean City, MD, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water, a leader in outdoor hospitality investment, development, and management, today announced a new partnership with Spacious Skies Campgrounds, under which Blue Water assumes operational management of Spacious Skies' 15-property portfolio—

one of the most distinctively branded independent campground portfolios in the country.

Spacious Skies remains owned by co-owners Ali Rasmussen, Eric Rasmussen, and their partners. The partnership marks one of the largest single-portfolio management transitions in Blue Water’s history, extending its integrated approach to operations, revenue management, and marketing to a brand with deep industry recognition for its inclusive approach to outdoor experiences and a loyal guest community.

A Stewardship Built on Shared Purpose

Spacious Skies has established a differentiated position in the campground industry through one single point: “Outdoor spaces should be easy-to-access, welcoming, and under shared spacious skies — for everyone." That belief shapes everything from its properties to its partnerships with organizations that expand outdoor access for historically underrepresented communities.

From the Cosmic Camper Loyalty Program to long-standing relationships developed with inclusive outdoor organizations, including The Unity Folks, Girl Camper, LGBTQ+ Outdoors, and Latino Outdoors, the brand shows that community partnerships aren't add-ons; they're the foundation of its promise. Under the Blue Water management agreement, brand identity, guest programming, and community partnerships will move even further.

"Spacious Skies is one of the most intentionally built brands in outdoor hospitality. Ali and Eric didn't just acquire campgrounds — they built a community around a real belief: that the outdoors belong to everyone. That kind of brand doesn't need to be reinvented. It needs operational backing to broaden the guest community. That's what we're here to do."

— Rafael Correa, President and CFO, Blue Water

Blue Water’s role is to strengthen operational execution, expand and solidify brand management and marketing through guest experience delivery across the portfolio — building on the foundation established by the dedicated Spacious Skies teams, under the direction of the Rasmussens and Logan Miller, the company’s president.

“We built Spacious Skies around the belief that the outdoors belongs to everyone — and every decision we’ve made, from our loyalty program to our partnerships, reflects that. Choosing a management partner meant finding someone who understood and valued what we’ve built. Having known and respected the Blue Water team for years, we knew they were the right team to help steward this next chapter.”

— Ali Rasmussen, Co-Founder, Spacious Skies Campgrounds

What’s Next

Blue Water assumes management of the full portfolio effective June 23, 2026, through a phased operational integration already underway. The immediate focus is on ensuring continuity for current guests and property teams, with Blue Water retaining 95% of the Spacious Skies team, while establishing the infrastructure, systems, and marketing strategies to support long-term portfolio performance.

Property-level capital investment plans are currently under evaluation, with improvements to amenities, digital presence, and guest experience delivery to be announced on a property-by-property basis.

This transition marks the next evolution for Spacious Skies, with a focus on expanding the brand's reach, enhancing guest engagement and loyalty initiatives, and pursuing opportunities to leverage their expertise to support others in the industry.

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About Blue Water

Blue Water is an outdoor hospitality investment, development, and management company with more than 15 years of industry experience. The management company partners with owners, investors, and operators to create high-performing, guest-focused properties across the RV park, campground, and glamping sectors. To learn more, visit bwdc.com.

About Spacious Skies Campgrounds

Spacious Skies Campgrounds is an outdoor hospitality brand focused on guest engagement, asset stewardship, and inclusive outdoor experiences. Through its portfolio of 15 campgrounds, the company connects guests, properties, and communities through brand marketing, loyalty programming, and hospitality-focused growth initiatives. Learn more at spaciousskiescampgrounds.com.

Contact Info



Bruna Carincotte

bcarincotte@bwdc.com

+1 202-743-9894

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