COMSOL News 2026 Spotlights Innovations Driven by Multiphysics Simulation   

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMSOL, an independently owned global leader in modeling and simulation software, today announced the release of the 2026 edition of COMSOL News, its multiphysics simulation magazine. This annual publication highlights how organizations use computational modeling and simulation to drive innovation in a wide range of industries.

"The COMSOL Multiphysics software empowers users to optimize current designs and research new ideas," said Rachel Keatley, content director for COMSOL. "COMSOL News is our opportunity to showcase our users' stories of success in implementing modeling and simulation to stay on the cutting edge of science and technology."

The engineers and researchers highlighted in COMSOL News 2026 use COMSOL Multiphysics® to meet their development goals, push the boundaries of R&D, and bring new ideas to life. Stories in this year's magazine highlight how simulation enabled them to:

Speed up electric truck battery design (Volvo Trucks)

Pioneer accessible MRI technology (Voxelgrids Innovations)

Fine-tune the acoustics of luxury watch design (HEPIA)

Identify the root cause of electronic failures (Technical University of Denmark)

Optimize the design of high-voltage switches (Pinggao Group)

Predict AC losses in a tokamak design (United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority)





To download the 2026 edition of COMSOL News, click here: https://www.comsol.com/offers/comsol-news-2026

About COMSOL

COMSOL (https://www.comsol.com/) is a global provider of simulation software for product design and research to technical enterprises, research labs, and universities. Its COMSOL Multiphysics® product is an integrated software environment for creating physics-based models and simulation apps. A particular strength is its ability to account for coupled or multiphysics phenomena. Add-on products expand the simulation platform for electromagnetics, structural, acoustics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical applications. Interfacing tools enable the integration of COMSOL Multiphysics simulations with all major technical computing and CAD tools on the CAE market. Simulation experts rely on COMSOL Compiler™ and COMSOL Server™ to distribute apps to their design teams, manufacturing departments, test laboratories, and customers throughout the world. Founded in 1986, COMSOL has 16 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors.

COMSOL, COMSOL Multiphysics, COMSOL Compiler, and COMSOL Server are either registered trademarks or trademarks of COMSOL AB.

Contact:

Mike Nourie

(781)273-3322

michael.nourie@comsol.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fad6073-38c9-4526-ab5c-76065720ebd4