SAMUEL ADAMS AWARDS SOUL MEGA 2026 BREWING & BUSINESS EXPERIENCESHIP

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream®, the philanthropic program supporting food and beverage entrepreneurs nationwide, proudly announces Soul Mega as the 2026 winner of its prestigious Brewing & Business Experienceship. Now in its 15th year, the program welcomes the Washington, DC-based craft beer company into an esteemed community of innovators and changemakers in the beer industry.

Each year, the Brewing & Business Experienceship offers one emerging craft brewer the chance to gain exclusive mentorship from Samuel Adams professionals, including founder and brewer Jim Koch. The winner receives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery, collaborate on a specialty beer, and attend the Great American Beer Festival alongside the Samuel Adams team.

Founded in Washington, DC, Soul Mega is an award-winning craft beer brand built at the intersection of great beer, culture, and creativity. What began as a homebrewing passion project in 2011 evolved into the Soul Mega brand in 2017 following a series of grassroots tastings and community events. Since launching commercial sales in 2019, the company has expanded distribution throughout the Mid-Atlantic region with placements in retailers including Whole Foods Market and Total Wine. Its flagship beer, Worldwide American Pale Ale, earned a Silver Medal at the Tasting Alliance Global Beer Competition. Beyond the liquid, Soul Mega has distinguished itself by creating experiences that bring people together through craft beer, music, art, and community, establishing themselves as both a beer brand and a cultural platform.

The 2026 winner was selected following the annual Crafting Dreams Beer Bash, hosted on June 11 in Brooklyn, New York. The celebration brought together six passionate finalists from across the country, each pouring their signature brew and sharing their entrepreneurial journey. The night highlighted the mission of Brewing the American Dream: to uplift small businesses and empower diverse craftspeople. Guests were invited to taste, connect, and cast a vote, which played a critical role in the final selection of this year's Experienceship recipient.

"One of the things I love most about this industry is seeing entrepreneurs build something that reflects not just great beer, but a genuine sense of purpose," said Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams. "Soul Mega has grown from grassroots tastings and community gatherings into a brand that uses craft beer as a catalyst for culture, creativity, and connection. That's exactly the kind of entrepreneurial spirit the Experienceship was created to support."

At the Beer Bash, Soul Mega presented its Metropolis IPA, a smooth and balanced American IPA with bright citrus and stone fruit notes. Flavorful yet approachable, the beer reflects the brand's philosophy of creating memorable shared experiences.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our team and a testament to the community that has supported Soul Mega from the very beginning," said Elliott Johnson, founder of Soul Mega. "Brewing the American Dream has long been a champion of small businesses, and we're excited to learn from the Samuel Adams team, continue refining our craft, and accelerate the next phase of Soul Mega's growth."

In the coming months, Soul Mega will collaborate with Samuel Adams on a special release beer and join the team at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. Details on the release will be announced in the months ahead.

For more information on Brewing the American Dream, visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com or follow along @samadamsbtad.



About Brewing the American Dream®

Since 2008, Samuel Adams has supported its nonprofit lending partners in providing more than 4,600 loans totaling nearly $123 million to food and beverage entrepreneurs across the country. Just as important, the program has provided business coaching and advising to more than 17,000 people. The businesses supported by this program have created or retained over 12,300 jobs in their local communities.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

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