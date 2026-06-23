QGold to Host 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting and Present Strategic Roadmap for the Year Ahead

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (“QGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The AGM will be held in a hybrid format. Shareholders may attend in person at 198 Davenport, Toronto, Ontario M5R 1J2, or join virtually by podcast. Please note that voting will not be available through the webcast.

Shareholders and interested participants are encouraged to register in advance for the QGold AGM using the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/B-H6Z55rTgSEfL9leLxczQ

Following the formal business of the AGM, QGold intends to present its strategic roadmap for the next 12 months, outlining key priorities for advancing its gold exploration and development platform. This presentation will offer shareholders and investors insight into QGold’s near-term catalysts, corporate objectives, and commitment to long term shareholder value.

The Company looks forward to engaging with shareholders at the AGM and providing an update on its ongoing initiatives as it continues to execute on its strategy and advance opportunities within its portfolio.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America, led by the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA — a large-scale gold development project with strong economics, long-term scalability, and district-scale exploration potential.

The Company remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development, and long-term shareholder value creation through the development of high-quality North American gold assets.

Peter Tagliamonte, P.Eng.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880

Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the content of the Company’s anticipated presentation at the AGM. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.