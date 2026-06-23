Power Out, Jackery Prime Day Deals ON: Get the Lowest Prices on Jackery Portable Power Stations During the Biggest Sale of the Year

FREMONT, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Day is here, and Jackery is making it the ideal time to secure reliable home backup power with a solar generator. From June 23–26, Jackery is offering its deepest discounts of the year, with up to 65% off solar generators and portable power stations – including the best selling HomePower 3600 Plus and the newly launched, next-gen expanded home backup line – at Jackery.com and on Jackery's Official Amazon Storefront .

With the U.S. power grid under increasing strain from extreme weather, rising demand, and aging infrastructure, the average household now feels the impact more often, and for longer. Fresh off a week of new product launch news, Jackery's home backup lineup of solar generators, from compact, apartment-friendly units to large-scale whole-home systems, is built for exactly that reality.

This Prime Day, Jackery is bringing energy independence home at its lowest prices ever, helping households stay up and running through any outage.





*BEST SELLING* HomePower 3600 Plus

The HomePower 3600 Plus packs 3600W output and 3584Wh of capacity into a generator you can roll from room to room. A single unit supports 120V, and pairing two delivers 240V, a combination that's made it a favorite among RV enthusiasts. And with modularity expandable to 21kWh and the ability to connect to a home's circuits through a Manual Transfer Switch, it's just as home-worthy once the RV is parked.

In a home office, your workstation stays covered by sub-10ms UPS switching, and wherever you set it up, the HomePower 3600 Plus is indoor-safe and library-quiet at around 30dB. Staying ready is simple: it recharges six ways, including portable Jackery solar panels and standard AC power.

With a 6,000-cycle LFP battery delivering 16+ years of durability plus modularity, plug-and-play simplicity, and true portability, the HomePower 3600 Plus is energy independence that lasts, grows with you, and goes with you.

Find out why it’s the best seller at the best possible price.

Get this Prime Day Generator Deal:

HomePower 3600 Plus on Amazon : $2799 on sale for $1424 (49% off)

: $2799 on sale for HomePower 3600 Plus + Battery Extension Pack + SolarSaga 500 X Solar Panel on Jackery.com : $5899 on sale for $3199, (46% off)

*BRAND NEW* Expanded Home Backup Lineup

Newly launched last week, Jackery’s expanded home backup lineup offers reliable home backup power to meet the needs of remote workers, apartment dwellers, and homeowners across the country, unlocking energy independence and control of the power that keeps life running smoothly.

Leading this next-gen series debut is FridgeGuard , the world’s slimmest smart fridge backup. This design-forward complement to a contemporary living space ensures a home’s most important appliances never go without power, delivering up to 15 hours of off-grid runtime to a refrigerator and a 10ms UPS switchover. Alongside this aesthetic breakthrough, Jackery is launching three state-of-the-art HomePower Series solar generators: HomePower 3600 Pro Max , HomePower 2000 Plus v2 , and HomePower 1000 v2 . These premium debuts utilize LiFePO4 battery chemistry, engineered to retain at least 70% capacity after 6,000 full operating cycles, translating to a 16-year average operational lifespan on par with major household appliances. They also all support eco-friendly, off-grid recharging via solar inputs or vehicle setups to guarantee safety during long-term emergencies.





These most sophisticated home innovations are available through June 26th at special debut pricing as part of Jackery’s Prime Day promotions:

HomePower 1000 v2:

HomePower 1000 v2 on Amazon and Jackery : $849 on sale for $499, (41% off)



HomePower 2000 Plus v2:

HomePower 2000 Plus v2 on Amazon and Jackery : $1799 on sale for $899, (50% off)



HomePower 3600 Pro Max:

HomePower 3600 Pro Max on Amazon and Jackery.com : $2999 on sale for $1699, (43% off)

and : $2999 on sale for HomePower 3600 Pro Max + SolarSaga 500 X Solar Panel on Jackery.com : $3,999 on sale for $2299, (43% off)

: $3,999 on sale for HomePower 3600 Pro Max + 6-Circuit Manual Transfer Switch + 40A Charging Cable on Amazon : $3499 on sale for $2149, (38% off)



FridgeGuard:

Available at Costco to members (online and in-store at specific locations - please check your local store availability) for a special limited-time price of $559.99, a 20% discount from $699.99









Maximum Coverage: Solar Generator 5000 Plus



The Solar Generator 5000 Plus keeps an entire household running when the grid goes down, and with the Jackery Smart Transfer Switch, it takes over your essential circuits automatically.

With 7200W rated output and 14400W surge power, it handles major appliances with ease, from HVAC, refrigerators, and water heaters to medical devices and the home office.

A single unit offers 5040Wh of capacity and expands up to 60kWh alongside a Smart Transfer Switch for maximum coverage. And to keep you ready for whatever life throws your way, the 5000 Plus recharges eight convenient ways, including high-voltage solar input (up to 4000W) for households with an existing rooftop system, or plans to add one, and full AC charging in as little as 1.7 hours.

As much as it's a powerhouse at home, built-in wheels and a pull handle make it a suitcase of power on the go. Add whisper-quiet (under 30 dB) and indoor-safe operation, 0ms UPS switching, a LiFePO4 battery with 11+ years of durability, and a 5-year warranty, and you can rest easy knowing you have the power you need, when you need it. And when you want to step in, the Jackery App puts you in the driver's seat with real-time monitoring, charging controls, and more.

Get this Prime Day Generator Deal:

Solar Generator 5000 Plus on Amazon : $4299 on sale for $2719, (36% off)

: $4299 on sale for Solar Generator 5000 Plus + 2 x SolarSaga 500 X Solar Panels on Jackery.com ：$5699 on sale for $4099, (28% off)

：$5699 on sale for Solar Generator 5000 Plus + 2 x SolarSaga 500 X Solar Panels + Smart Transfer Switch on Jackery.com : $6499 on sale for $4799, (26% off)



Serious Power Made Simple: Explorer 2000 v2

Serious backup without the wiring, permits, or installation headaches: the Explorer 2000 v2 delivers real capacity in a footprint you can pick up and move. At roughly 39.5 pounds and near-silent operation (under 30 dB), it moves easily between rooms, runs quietly enough overnight, and is safe to use indoors while the Jackery App puts monitoring and control in your hand from anywhere.

Its 2200W output and 4400W surge keep the refrigerator, coffee maker, Wi-Fi router, and the other essentials your household leans on running straight through an outage. The moment the grid drops, 2042Wh of capacity and sub-20ms UPS switching keep your router, computer, and critical electronics from ever blinking offline. High-speed AC recharge takes it from 0 to 100% in as little as 1.7 hours, while 100W USB-C fast charging makes smaller top-ups quick and flexible.

With a 4,000-cycle LiFePO4 battery rated for an estimated 11 years, the Explorer 2000 v2 is a once-in-a-decade investment for a household that keeps growing, working, and depending on power.

Get this Prime Day Generator Deal:

Explorer 2000 v2 on Amazon : $1499 on sale for $749, (50% off)

: $1499 on sale for Explorer 2000 v2 + 2 x 200W Solar Panels on Amazon ：$2499 on sale for $1139, (54% off)

Backup Power With No Bulk: Explorer 1000 v2

Backup power doesn't have to be bulky. The Explorer 1000 v2 packs 1070Wh of capacity and 1500W output into a footprint built for renters, apartments, and smaller households. At just 24 pounds, it's easy to store and simple to carry from room to room or out the door for a weekend of camping, but with enough power to keep laptops, desktops, routers, and small appliances running, and even a refrigerator going for up to 4 hours.

An Emergency Charging Mode takes it from empty to full in under an hour, and its 4,000-cycle LiFePO4 battery is rated for up to 11 years, so it's ready when you need it, year after year.

Get this Prime Day Generator Deal:

Explorer 1000 v2 on Amazon : $799 on sale for $399, (50% off)

: $799 on sale for Explorer 1000 v2 + SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel on Amazon ：$1299 on sale for $599, (53% off)

：$1299 on sale for Dune White Explorer 1000 v2 on Jackery.com : $829 on sale for $459, (45% off)

: $829 on sale for Dune White Explorer 1000 v2 + SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel on Jackery.com : $1329 on sale for $699, (47% off)

More of the Best Prime Day Solar Generator Deals

Jackery is rounding out its Prime Day event with deals across the full range of solar generators and power stations, from entry-level portable units to mid-range expandable models and larger home energy solutions:

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Jackery Solar Generators:

All sale details can be found on Jackery and Amazon from June 23–26. Orders placed through June 26 include complimentary price protection and can arrive in as little as two business days. Plus, customers who purchase directly through Jackery.com receive a free extended warranty and are entered for a chance to get their order at no cost.

For more information, visit: https://www.jackery.com/pages/prime-day

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That’s bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you’ll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it’s fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal—and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety—and you should always feel at home.

Contact Information:

Rachel Stotts: Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

ICR: Jackery@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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