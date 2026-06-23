Fusemachines Selected by Global Apparel Brand to Transform Demand Planning with Predictive and Agentic AI

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced a strategic partnership with a globally recognized apparel brand operating more than 2,000 retail locations worldwide and serving customers through owned retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer channels.

The engagement will focus on transforming demand planning through a combination of predictive AI and emerging agentic AI capabilities, intended to enable the organization to make faster, more accurate inventory decisions across a complex global product portfolio. By combining advanced machine learning, planner-centric workflows, and intelligent AI systems capable of monitoring, reasoning, and recommending actions, the initiative aims to create a scalable foundation for the future of AI-operated planning.

As consumer demand becomes increasingly dynamic across channels, regions, and product categories, retailers face growing pressure to anticipate demand shifts, optimize inventory, and respond quickly to market changes. Fusemachines brings deep expertise in AI-powered demand prediction, helping enterprises leverage machine learning, probabilistic forecasting, and operational AI to improve planning accuracy and business performance at scale. The company's forecasting solutions integrate historical sales data, seasonality, product attributes, market signals, and external factors to generate risk-aware forecasts that are designed to continuously adapt as conditions change.

Fusemachines will partner closely with the client's Data Science team in an effort to transform demand planning into an AI-powered operating capability by scaling forecast coverage, improving prediction accuracy, and embedding AI directly into planning workflows. The engagement intends to deliver risk-aware demand forecasts with built-in uncertainty metrics, broader forecasting coverage across products and channels, planner-centric decision-support tools, and continuous monitoring to ensure trusted performance at enterprise scale. In addition, the initiative is meant to establish the foundation for agentic AI systems capable of proactively identifying forecast anomalies, monitoring demand signals, surfacing planning risks and opportunities, recommending inventory and allocation actions, and automating routine planning workflows while keeping human planners in control of critical business decisions.

With more accurate and scalable demand forecasts, the goal is for the company to be better positioned to optimize inventory across its global catalog, reduce excess stock and markdowns, improve product availability, and make more informed capital allocation decisions earlier in the planning cycle.

"The next generation of demand planning will combine predictive intelligence with agentic AI," said Anish Joshi, Head of Technology at Fusemachines. "While organizations have invested heavily in forecasting, the greater opportunity is turning insights into action. By pairing advanced forecasting models with intelligent agents that monitor signals, identify risks, recommend actions, explain and automate routine tasks, we enable planners to focus on strategic decision-making."

The engagement represents Fusemachines' continued investment in bringing practical AI solutions to complex enterprise challenges, helping organizations move beyond experimentation to measurable business outcomes through the adoption of predictive and agentic AI systems.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.



To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver expected operational and business benefits; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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