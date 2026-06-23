Asimov Launches Chrysalis Transposase, a Wholly-Owned Genome Integration Tool for Biotherapeutics Production

Engineered from the genomes of multiple butterfly species, Chrysalis transposase achieves fast cell recovery, stable expression over 60 cellular generations, and high expression across transgenes.

In recent customer cell line development campaigns for complex bispecific and traditional IgG antibodies, top producer clones exceeded titers of 12 g/L in a platform fed-batch process.

Chrysalis transposase can be licensed as a standalone integration tool for use in customer facilities, accessed as part of Asimov’s broader technology suite, or used in Asimov’s cell line development services.





BOSTON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimov, the company building an AI-native synthetic biology platform to advance therapeutic development, today announced Chrysalis transposase, a proprietary genome integration tool engineered to deliver higher titers, greater expression stability, and faster cell recovery than conventional transposases. In addition to powering Asimov cell line development campaigns, Chrysalis is also licensable for applications spanning biologics manufacturing to genetic medicines.

Successful biotherapeutic production begins with an effective method of transgene integration, and transposase-mediated integration has become one of the leading approaches in the field. Transposases are enzymes that cut-and-paste specific regions of DNA from one location to another. In cell line development, this mechanism is applied to efficiently integrate therapeutic transgenes from transfected plasmids into the host cell's genome. Choosing the right integration tool is a key priority for therapeutic developers, as this single decision has an outsized impact on a molecule’s titer, expression stability, and ultimate manufacturability.

Asimov’s Chrysalis is a wholly-owned, proprietary transposase engineered from the genomes of multiple butterfly species, then systematically optimized to enhance its performance in a biomanufacturing context. Using Asimov’s protein-engineering expertise, the team behind Chrysalis applied computational, model-guided design to optimize enzyme activity, stability, and expression in mammalian cells, validating designs through iterative laboratory testing. The result is a transposase engineered end-to-end for biomanufacturing performance, achieving >12 g/L clonal titers in a platform fed-batch process, stable expression beyond 60 generations, and rapid cell recovery.

“For companies developing best-in-class or first-in-class biotherapeutics, ensuring high, stable transgene expression is one of the highest-impact levers they can pull throughout the entire therapeutic journey,” said Alec Nielsen, co-founder and CEO at Asimov. “We have taken painstaking steps to optimize our new Chrysalis transposase across every dimension, and are proud to put Chrysalis in the hands of our customers and partners around the world.”

Today's launch expands the set of Asimov technologies available for direct licensing. To learn more about the Chrysalis transposase, please visit https://www.asimov.com/chrysalis-transposase .

About Asimov

Asimov’s mission is to advance humanity’s ability to design living systems, enabling biotechnologies with outsized societal benefit. The company is developing a synthetic biology platform—from cells to AI models—to design and manufacture next-generation therapeutics, including biologics, cell and gene therapies, and RNA through a combination of products, services, and collaborations.

Founded by bioengineers from MIT and Boston University and headquartered in Boston, the company has raised over $200 million from top institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, CPP Investments, Horizons Ventures, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. For more information, visit www.asimov.com .

Contact

media@asimov.com