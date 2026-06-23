Siemens recognizes PROLIM as “Supplier of the Year 2026”

PLANO, Texas, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens has recognized PROLIM as the Small Business Supplier of the Year 2026, honoring the company's commitment to innovation, quality, operational excellence, and customer success. This prestigious award recognizes suppliers that consistently deliver exceptional performance, foster strong partnerships, and create measurable business value. The recognition reflects PROLIM's dedication to delivering technology-driven solutions that help customers accelerate digital transformation and achieve lasting business success.

Driving Excellence Through Innovation

The Siemens Small Business Supplier of the Year Award recognizes suppliers that consistently demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, reliability, and business impact. The award honours organizations that deliver measurable value, maintain high standards of excellence, and contribute to the success of customers and strategic partnerships.

As a long-standing Siemens supplier, PROLIM has helped Siemens and its customers across industries in modernizing engineering and business operations through innovative solutions in PLM, Digital Engineering, Cloud, AI, and Digital Transformation.

“Achieving the Siemens Small Business Supplier of the Year Award is a significant milestone for PROLIM,” said Prabhu Patil, Founder & CEO of PROLIM. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that create measurable business value. We are honored to be recognized for our contribution and partnership.”

What This Achievement Represents

This award reflects PROLIM's continued focus on innovation, service excellence, and customer success. It recognizes the company's ability to deliver high-quality solutions, build trusted relationships, and help organizations improve efficiency, collaboration, and business performance through technology-driven transformation.

Empowering Customers Through Trusted Partnerships

Through its expertise in digital transformation and enterprise technologies, PROLIM continues to help organizations streamline operations, accelerate product development, enhance collaboration, and unlock new opportunities for growth. This achievement further reinforces PROLIM's position as a trusted technology partner supporting global enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.

About PROLIM

PROLIM is a leading PLM, Cloud, Mendix, AI, and Digital Transformation solutions provider to Global Fortune 1000+ companies. With 15+ global offices across the United States, India, Australia, and New Zealand, PROLIM has earned numerous industry recognitions while serving more than 1,700+ customers worldwide. Founded in 2005, PROLIM helps organizations innovate faster, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation through cutting-edge technology solutions and services.

PROLIM Media Team

marketing@prolim.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99ae7bca-79d8-42db-b357-97548375c8c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d985d8cb-aae1-4699-934d-0a8c089775a1