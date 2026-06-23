Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Repurchase of own shares as part of completion of merger

Dubai, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement released 18 June 2026 by Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company"), regarding a Special General Meeting in the Company approving a merger pursuant to which a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS is to merge with and into the Company, with the Company surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS (the "Merger").

Completion of the Merger remains subject to certain conditions, and prior to completion of the approved Merger, the Company intends to repurchase or cause to be repurchased certain shares in the Company held by certain primary insiders and management in the Company. The anticipated number of shares subject to the intended repurchase is 319,037. The purchase price is equal to the merger consideration per share. All repurchased shares surrendered to the Company shall be automatically cancelled and shall cease to be issued and outstanding prior to the effective time of the Merger.

A stock announcement with details on the transactions will be disclosed upon completion of the repurchase of own shares.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com

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