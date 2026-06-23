Foley Catheters Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1.21 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Foley catheters market is projected to grow from USD 0.93 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.20 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, kidney and bladder disorders, prostate diseases, and other urological conditions is driving sustained demand for catheterization products worldwide.

Growing healthcare access in emerging economies, rising surgical volumes, and continuous advancements in catheter design are further supporting market expansion. Manufacturers are increasingly introducing antimicrobial coatings, infection-prevention technologies, and patient-centric designs to improve safety and clinical outcomes while addressing evolving healthcare requirements.

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What Is Driving Growth in the Foley Catheters Market?

The increasing prevalence of urological disorders remains one of the strongest drivers of market growth. Conditions such as urinary retention, urinary incontinence, kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and prostate cancer often require catheter-based interventions for effective management.

As global populations continue to age, the incidence of these disorders is expected to rise significantly. Hospitals and healthcare providers are witnessing growing patient volumes requiring both short-term and long-term catheterization, creating consistent demand for Foley catheter products across healthcare settings.

Why Is the Aging Population Creating Strong Demand?

Older adults are more susceptible to chronic conditions that affect urinary function, including neurological disorders, prostate enlargement, bladder dysfunction, and mobility limitations. As a result, the aging population represents one of the largest patient groups requiring catheterization support.

The growing number of elderly patients worldwide is increasing the need for long-term urinary management solutions. This demographic trend is expected to remain a key factor supporting market growth over the coming years.

How Are Innovations in Catheter Design Creating New Opportunities?

Innovation in catheter materials and design is creating significant opportunities for manufacturers. The transition from traditional latex products to silicone-based, biocompatible, and antimicrobial-coated catheters is helping improve patient comfort while reducing infection risks.

Advanced coatings, hydrophilic surfaces, and infection-prevention technologies are becoming increasingly important as healthcare providers prioritize patient safety and regulatory compliance. Companies investing in next-generation catheter technologies are strengthening their competitive positions in a highly fragmented market.

Why Are Catheter-Associated Infections a Major Industry Challenge?

One of the most significant challenges facing the Foley catheters market is the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs). Prolonged catheter use can result in bacterial colonization, increasing the likelihood of urinary tract infections and related complications.

Healthcare providers are becoming increasingly cautious regarding long-term catheter use due to concerns about infection rates, longer hospital stays, and higher treatment costs. This challenge is driving demand for advanced antimicrobial coatings and infection-resistant catheter technologies, while also increasing research and development investments across the industry.

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How Does Patient Discomfort Impact Market Adoption?

Despite their clinical importance, Foley catheters are often associated with discomfort, irritation, reduced mobility, and psychological stigma among patients. Long-term catheterization can negatively affect quality of life, leading some patients and caregivers to seek alternative treatment approaches whenever possible.

These concerns continue to influence treatment decisions and create pressure on manufacturers to develop more comfortable, discreet, and patient-friendly catheter solutions that improve acceptance and long-term adherence.

Which Insertion Type Leads the Market?

Based on insertion type, the urethral catheters segment accounted for the largest share of the Foley catheters market in 2024. Their widespread adoption is supported by ease of placement, broad clinical familiarity, and extensive use across both short-term and long-term catheterization procedures.

The growing prevalence of prostate disorders, urinary retention, and surgical procedures requiring bladder drainage continues to support strong demand for urethral catheters. Ongoing innovations in catheter coatings and materials are further strengthening segment growth.

Why Are Hospitals and ASCs Emerging as Key Growth Centers?

Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing surgical volumes, rising cases of urinary retention, and growing demand for effective postoperative care.

Hospitals remain the primary setting for complex procedures requiring extended catheterization, while ASCs continue to benefit from the growing shift toward minimally invasive and same-day surgical procedures. Their focus on infection prevention and patient safety is driving demand for high-quality catheter products.

Why Is Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing Regional Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid healthcare infrastructure development, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness of urological health. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing strong growth in both healthcare demand and medical device innovation.

The region's aging population is also contributing significantly to market expansion. Rising rates of urinary disorders, increasing hospital admissions, and expanding access to healthcare services are creating favorable conditions for Foley catheter adoption across Asia Pacific.

Who Are the Leading Companies in the Foley Catheters Market?

Key companies operating in the market include Coloplast A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Sterimed Group, Medline Industries, LP, Amsino International, Inc., B. Braun SE, Bactiguard AB, and McKesson Corporation.

Recent developments include the launch of AMSure Foley Catheter Trays by Amsino International in 2025, Medline’s home-delivery partnership with TenderHeart Health Outcomes, and Becton Dickinson’s global licensing partnership with Bactiguard for infection-prevention catheter technologies. These initiatives highlight the industry's growing focus on patient safety, infection control, and expanded access to care.

Why Does the Foley Catheters Market Matter Now?

The global rise in urological disorders, aging populations, and surgical procedures is creating sustained demand for reliable urinary management solutions. At the same time, healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on reducing hospital-acquired infections and improving patient outcomes.

As innovations in antimicrobial coatings, biocompatible materials, and infection-prevention technologies continue to advance, Foley catheters are evolving beyond basic urinary drainage devices into more sophisticated patient care solutions. The market presents significant opportunities for medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and innovation-focused companies seeking to improve urological care and patient safety worldwide.

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