Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Alpharetta, Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Kennemore, is coming soon to Alpharetta, Georgia. Located in Forsyth County, this exceptional community will feature two collections of stunning single-family homes on estate-sized home sites, offering home shoppers an unparalleled blend of comfort, ease, and excitement. With pricing anticipated from approximately $1 million, Kennemore is scheduled to open for sale in fall 2026.





Kennemore will feature distinctive home designs ranging from 3,600 to 5,000+ square feet with light-filled, open-concept living spaces, options for basements, and 2- and 3-car garages. This idyllic community also offers an impressive collection of future private amenities, including a resort-style clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis and pickleball courts, and picturesque walking trails. Situated just minutes from vibrant shopping and dining destinations such as Avalon, Halcyon, and The Collection at Forsyth, Kennemore is ideally located for luxury living.

"We are thrilled to introduce Kennemore, a community that truly defines luxury living in Alpharetta," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "With its thoughtfully designed homes, private amenities, and an unbeatable location near top-rated schools and premier shopping destinations, Kennemore offers an exceptional opportunity for home shoppers in the Atlanta area."





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Kennemore is served by the highly rated Forsyth County School District and is within walking distance of Denmark High School. Its prime location also provides convenient access to popular commuter routes, making it an ideal setting for families and professionals alike.





This future Toll Brothers community will be located at 840 Avian Terrace in Alpharetta. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Kennemore, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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