Fiber to the Home Market Size to Hit $209.17 Billion by 2035 as Gigabit Broadband Demand and Government Fiber Investments Accelerate | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fiber To The Home Market was valued at USD 65.45 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 209.17 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.34%.

The worldwide fibre to the home market is experiencing unprecedented and sustained growth, driven by strong demand for high-speed internet connectivity, rising bandwidth-intensive services, and significant government investments in broadband infrastructure construction. With the growing reliance on digital platforms for remote working, distance learning, OTT video streaming and smart home integration, the demand for bandwidth has outstripped the capacity of existing infrastructure and FTTH is becoming an increasingly critical technology for families and enterprises throughout the globe.





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Government FTTH Subsidy Programmes and Insatiable Residential Bandwidth Demand Accelerate Market Growth

Government broadband infrastructure programmes represent the most transformational growth driver for the FTTH market globally. The USD 42.45 billion BEAD Programme, EU Connecting Europe Facility funding, and comparable programmes in Japan, Australia, and emerging economies create FTTH deployment investment that exceeds what commercial operator economics alone would sustain. Simultaneously, infinite residential bandwidth growth from 4K and 8K streaming, cloud gaming, remote work video conferencing, and smart device proliferation makes replacing legacy broadband infrastructure an unavoidable necessity for households globally.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

The More than 1 Gbps segment dominated the fiber to the home market with approximately 44% share in 2025, driven by bandwidth-consuming household uses including 4K video streaming, video conferencing, and multiple smart home devices globally. The 50 to 100 Mbps segment is the fastest growing, as it offers the most commercially viable quality improvement over existing DSL and entry-level broadband services, delivering dramatic improvements in streaming capability, video conferencing quality, and household connectivity for upgrading subscribers.

By Service Provider

The Telecom Operators segment dominated the fiber to the home market with approximately 46% share in 2025, supported by incumbents' existing infrastructure assets, subscriber billing capabilities, and strategic interest in competing against cable operators through major FTTH build-out programmes. The Internet Service Providers segment is the fastest growing, as independent ISPs deploy FTTH at faster rates than integrated telcos, particularly in geographies where incumbents delayed deployment in favor of DSL technology.

By Application

The VoIP segment dominated the fiber to the home market in 2025, driven by bundled voice, broadband, and TV services generating VoIP revenues that sustain FTTH profitability, alongside enterprise and SOHO demand for cloud PBX, UCaaS, and video conferencing requiring business-grade voice quality. The Smart Home Application segment is the fastest growing, as increasing numbers of connected devices including thermostats, security cameras, and entertainment systems cumulatively drive bandwidth demand that makes gigabit fiber increasingly necessary for whole-home connectivity.

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Regional Insights:

North America represents the region recording the highest growth rate in the global fiber to the home market, driven by the United States' exceptional policy investment through the USD 42.45 billion BEAD Programme and major operator capital programmes. The region benefits from AT&T Fiber, Verizon Fios, Google Fiber, and independent overbuilders creating a highly competitive FTTH deployment environment targeting millions of currently unserved and underserved locations.

The U.S. Fiber To The Home Market was estimated at around USD 9.90 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 30.73 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of around 13.36%. The United States continues to be the fastest growing FTTH market in the world with explosive demand for high-speed internet, significant government broadband investment, and increasing adoption of smart home and IoT.

The Europe Fiber to the Home Market is valued at USD 16.04 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 47.52 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.47% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is underpinned by the EU’s gigabit connectivity targets for 2030, national broadband rollout programmes and growing fibre adoption. Germany is forging ahead with huge projects such as Glasfaser Deutschland and government-backed rollouts, while the UK, France and Spain are still growing their fibre infrastructure to keep pace with increasing digital demand.

Asia-Pacific region generated nearly 32% of the global revenue in 2025 and hosts some of the largest FTTH rollouts in the world, led by China, which has an incredible subscriber penetration of more than 500 million connections across China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile. China accounts for around 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues. Japan is the world’s most mature FTTH market on a per capita basis, while South Korea has ubiquitous metro coverage by KT, SK Broadband and LG Uplus.

Key Players:

Nokia Corporation (Lightspan FX)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (OptiXstar ONT)

ZTE Corporation (ZXHN F680)

ADTRAN Inc. (Total Access 5000)

Calix Inc. (GigaSpire BLAST)

FiberHome Technologies Group (AN6000 Series)

CommScope Inc. (NOVUX ONT)

Fujitsu Limited (1FINITY Access Platform)

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (Velocity V2)

Ericsson (Ribbonet Air-Blown Fiber)

Infinera Corporation (XTM Series)

Tellabs Access LLC (Optical LAN)

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Corning Incorporated (OptiTap Connector)

Ciena Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Prysmian Group SpA

AFL Telecommunications LLC

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Recent Developments:

2024: T-Mobile and EQT announced a joint venture to acquire Lumos, a fibre-to-the-home platform, enhancing high-speed internet access across the United States with particular emphasis on underserved rural and suburban communities.

2024: CityFibre completed the installation of 100 km of fibre infrastructure in and around Bury St Edmunds including a new 10 Gbps service, expanding its network footprint to over 3.5 million properties across the United Kingdom.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

FTTH Deployment & Broadband Infrastructure Utilization Analysis – helps you understand fiber rollout adoption patterns, and technology utilization across telecom operators, independent ISPs, and government-subsidized broadband programmes globally.

– helps you understand fiber rollout adoption patterns, and technology utilization across telecom operators, independent ISPs, and government-subsidized broadband programmes globally. XGS-PON & 10G Network Technology Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in symmetrical gigabit delivery, and multi-gigabit service tier differentiation across competing FTTH infrastructure platforms.

– helps you evaluate advancements in symmetrical gigabit delivery, and multi-gigabit service tier differentiation across competing FTTH infrastructure platforms. Service Tier & Bandwidth Demand Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial advantages of above-1 Gbps, 50 to 100 Mbps, and enterprise broadband upgrade and subscriber acquisition economics globally.

– helps you assess the commercial advantages of above-1 Gbps, 50 to 100 Mbps, and enterprise broadband upgrade and subscriber acquisition economics globally. Smart Home & IoT Connectivity Demand Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to smart device bandwidth consumption growth, and cloud gaming connectivity demands driving FTTH tier upgrade and subscription growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to smart device bandwidth consumption growth, and cloud gaming connectivity demands driving FTTH tier upgrade and subscription growth. Government Subsidy & Broadband Programme Investment Tracker – helps you uncover trends in BEAD Programme allocation, and public-private partnership structures influencing FTTH deployment economics and market growth trajectories.

– helps you uncover trends in BEAD Programme allocation, and public-private partnership structures influencing FTTH deployment economics and market growth trajectories. Open Access Networks & Smart City Integration Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from open-access fiber infrastructure sharing, and future fiber technologies transforming global broadband infrastructure capability.

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