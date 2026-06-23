Market Continues to Favor Broker Pricing, Tabi Connect’s TPPI Finds

MIAMI, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabi Connect (“Tabi”), an independent rate management and freight quoting platform built for brokers, today released the May 2026 edition of the Tabi Pricing Pressure Index (TPPI). The index shows pricing power moving toward freight brokers, with awarded margin reaching 22.0% even as spot demand contracts and fewer loads compete for available carrier capacity.

For brokers, the value is timing. The TPPI is built to show where pricing pressure is heading before it reaches the load boards, so a broker can decide when to hold a rate and when to compete harder, rather than reacting after the load is already lost.

The TPPI is a monthly report that tracks week-over-week pricing pressure in the U.S. spot freight market on a scale of 0 to 100. A rising score points to shipper advantage, a falling score to broker advantage. Every figure comes from live spot freight quoting activity and excludes contract freight.

“The market has clearly moved toward freight brokers, with awarded margin at 22% while spot volume keeps falling,” said Ricky Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of Tabi Connect. “That combination is the part to pay attention to. Margin is expanding on a thinner book, which reflects pricing discipline rather than a demand boom, and a window like that does not stay open forever. The brokers who price off real-time market data instead of guessing are the ones who hold these margins while conditions last and read the turn early when it comes.”

Key findings from the May 2026 TPPI report:

The May TPPI came in at 26, continuing a decline from 36 four weeks earlier and moving deeper into broker-favorable territory.

Broker-awarded margin reached 22.0% on won loads, up from 17.8% the prior month and 4 percentage points above the 18.0% historical average.

Spot quote volume fell 14.2% against the prior four-week average, so margins are widening on fewer loads rather than on rising demand.

Brokers quoted 19.7% above market benchmarks on average, a spread that widened 7.2 percentage points month over month as brokers priced with more confidence.

Awarded margin peaked in the 2 to 4% win-rate cohort at 24.3%, the range where brokers win enough freight to matter while still holding pricing power.



The May report includes a special analysis of the CVSA International Roadcheck, the annual inspection blitz held May 12 to 14, when thousands of carriers park voluntarily and pull capacity off the road. Spot request volume fell 6.4% during the window. Because that drop came from supply leaving the road rather than demand softening, the brokers who covered freight earned wider margins, with awarded gross margin reaching 22.8%, up from a 19.1% trailing four-week average. The week is a useful reminder that a volume contraction driven by tightening supply reads broker-favorable once you look at the per-load economics.

The report also breaks down broker performance by shipper size and equipment type. Awarded margin held nearly flat across shipper tiers, between 21.5% and 22.1%, so a shipper’s size does little to change what a broker keeps per load. What changes is win rate. Enterprise shippers, which account for most spot quote volume, show much lower per-broker win rates because they spread each shipment across several brokers at once. Among equipment, flatbed carried the highest awarded margin of the major categories at 24.0%, while reefer ran the tightest at 16.0%.

The full May 2026 TPPI report, including trend charts and detailed segmentation, is available at tabiconnect.com.

About Tabi Connect

Tabi Connect is an independent rate management and freight quoting platform built for freight brokers. It publishes the Tabi Pricing Pressure Index (TPPI), a monthly report that tracks week-over-week pricing conditions in the U.S. spot freight market using live quote activity. The index helps brokers read current market positioning and make sharper spot pricing decisions. For more information, visit tabiconnect.com.

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