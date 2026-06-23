RBLX DEADLINE ALERT: Roblox Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Roblox Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) common stock between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until August 7, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Roblox class action lawsuit. Captioned Mukherjee v. Roblox Corporation, No. 26-cv-05489 (N.D. Cal.), the Roblox class action lawsuit charges Roblox as well as certain of Roblox’ top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Roblox class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-roblox-class-action-lawsuit-rblx.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com .

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Roblox operates as a global video gaming and social networking company.

The Roblox class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Roblox’ bookings growth expectations and the overall anticipated impact from the age verification rollout while also minimizing risks associated with the rollout and its potential knock-on effects; (ii) Roblox misled investors when discussing tailwinds resulting from the age verification process while continuing to be “enormously bullish” on their tech rollouts as well as claiming to be able to “rely on [their] tremendous organic growth”; and (iii) Roblox relied far too heavily on viral events to drive growth and failed to communicate to investors the potential knock-on impacts of the age verification rollout, including how it could impact the platform’s ratings, engagement, and overall public perception.

On April 30, 2026, Roblox announced its 2026 first quarter results, allegedly reporting declines in revenue guidance and projected annual bookings growth, as well as reductions in communication engagement, app store ratings, and organic sign-ups as a result of the age verification rollout. On this news, the price of Roblox stock fell more than 18%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Roblox common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Roblox class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Roblox class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Roblox class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Roblox class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.