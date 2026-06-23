iSpring Announces Amazon Prime Day 2026 Savings of Up to 40% on Premium Water Filtration Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Amazon Prime Day 2026 approaches, iSpring Water Systems is helping homeowners invest in cleaner, healthier water with savings of up to 40% on select filtration solutions. Running from June 23–26, the promotion offers an opportunity to explore a curated selection of products designed to address a wide range of household water concerns, from drinking water quality to comprehensive household water solutions.

Water quality affects nearly every aspect of daily life, from drinking and cooking to bathing, cleaning, and maintaining household systems.

Common household concerns—including chlorine taste and odor, sediment, rust, hard water, and emerging contaminants such as PFAS and microplastics—have driven more homeowners to seek effective, long-term water filtration solutions.

With savings available across multiple product categories, iSpring’s Prime Day event makes it easier for homeowners to upgrade existing systems or explore new solutions for cleaner, more reliable water.

Featured Prime Day Systems on Sale – Up to 40% Off

Prime Day shoppers can explore exclusive discounts on iSpring’s highly rated models, designed to meet diverse household and everyday water treatment needs:

iSpring RCC7AK (Under-Sink Reverse Osmosis System)

Certified to NSF/ANSI 58 standards, the best-selling 6-stage reverse osmosis system reduces PFAS, lead, fluoride, chlorine, and almost all other common contaminants found in municipal water supplies. Alkaline remineralization improves taste and supports balanced pH. By delivering consistent filtration at the point of use, the system helps reduce reliance on bottled water and supports long-term household water quality stability.

Prime Day Price: $188.82 (Reg. $234.99)

iSpring WGB32BM (Whole House 3-Stage Filtration System)

Installed at the point of entry, the system treats water used throughout the home, including laundry, showering, and dishwashing. Designed to reduce sediment, chlorine, iron, and manganese, it helps protect household infrastructure and support the long-term performance of water-using appliances

Prime Day Price: $404.96 (Reg. $473.68)



iSpring RO5004F (Tankless High-Flow Reverse Osmosis System)

The tankless 500 GPD system integrates six-stage filtration with UV protection, targeting more than 1,000 contaminants including PFAS, lead, and fluoride. A built-in booster pump and real-time monitoring system support consistent water delivery and simplified upkeep, while the compact design reduces space requirements under the sink.

Prime Day Price: $265.70 (Reg. $369.99)



iSpring RCD100HCG (Countertop RO System with Hot & Cold Dispensing)

Designed for flexible environments such as homes, offices, and temporary living spaces, this plug-and-play system provides hot and cold purified water without installation. Smart temperature, volume controls, and real-time monitoring ensure efficient daily hydration without requiring permanent plumbing.

Prime Day Price: $479.97(Reg. $599.99)



iSpring WCSTB45KG (Whole House Water Softener)

Featuring a 45,000-grain capacity, effectively reduces calcium and magnesium—two key contributors to limescale buildup. By protecting pipes and water-using appliances, it helps maintain stable system performance and can extend the service life of water heaters, dishwashers, and other home equipment, providing tangible long-term savings for homeowners.

Prime Day Price: $580.98 (Reg. $699.99)

Why Homeowners Trust iSpring

For nearly two decades, Atlanta-based iSpring Water Systems has been a trusted innovator in residential and commercial water filtration. With millions of systems installed worldwide, the brand is recognized for delivering clean, safe water solutions for both municipal and private well water supplies.

Homeowners and industry professionals consistently choose iSpring for three core reasons:

Rigorous Quality Standards: iSpring designs with a strict emphasis on performance, utilizing premium, industry-standard filtration media and rigorously tested components across its product lines to ensure long-term water safety and reliability.

iSpring designs with a strict emphasis on performance, utilizing premium, industry-standard filtration media and rigorously tested components across its product lines to ensure long-term water safety and reliability. Versatile Solutions: With a broad portfolio spanning reverse osmosis systems, whole house water filtration, water softener, under-sink & countertop filtration, and specialty filtration products, iSpring provides comprehensive solutions for diverse water quality challenges across residential, commercial, and outdoor applications.

With a broad portfolio spanning reverse osmosis systems, whole house water filtration, water softener, under-sink & countertop filtration, and specialty filtration products, iSpring provides comprehensive solutions for diverse water quality challenges across residential, commercial, and outdoor applications. Lifetime U.S.-Based Support: Every system is backed by an expert, U.S.-based customer service team that provides complimentary, personalized technical assistance and troubleshooting for the lifetime of the product.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 Promotion