TurnPoint Services Invests in People and Growth Strategies with Two Senior Leadership Appointments

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurnPoint Services, a leading provider of residential services including HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, has announced the appointment of Courtney Abraham as chief human resources officer (CHRO) and Ellen Donahue-Dalton as chief marketing officer (CMO). The two appointments reflect TurnPoint's continued investment in the people, teams, and local brands that bring the company's national platform to life in communities across the country.

"These are two critical roles in our company — and filling them with leaders of this caliber is a direct expression of our Team-First, People-First commitment," said CEO Greg Bochicchio. "Courtney and Ellen will help us build the kind of company that attracts the best people in the trades and earns lasting relationships with the customers we serve."

Courtney Abraham — Chief Human Resources Officer

Courtney Abraham joins TurnPoint as CHRO, bringing more than 25 years of HR leadership experience in people-first organizations. Most recently, she served as CHRO at Current Lighting. Prior to that, she was chief people officer at AML RightSource and global head of talent strategy at The Adecco Group.

At TurnPoint, Courtney will lead HR strategy including talent management, succession planning and learning and development across the company's 6,000-plus team members and 50-plus local brands. She will also oversee the TurnPoint Apprentice Program — a key vehicle for developing the next generation of skilled tradespeople. Her focus will be on strengthening our people and leadership capabilities to support a shared culture. Courtney holds a master's degree from DePaul University and a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and has completed executive studies at IESE Business School and IMD.

Ellen Donahue-Dalton — Chief Marketing Officer

Ellen Donahue-Dalton joins TurnPoint as chief marketing officer, bringing extensive experience leading growth, brand, and customer experience strategy for organizations scaling to national and global positions. Most recently, she served as chief growth and chief marketing officer at healthcare provider VillageMD, including Village Medical, Summit Health, and CityMD. Prior to that, she was chief marketing and experience officer at Medecision.

At TurnPoint, Ellen will lead brand and marketing strategy across the company's portfolio of 50-plus home services brands that serve markets across the country, with a focus on growing and leveraging the scale and resources of the TurnPoint platform. Her work will span customer acquisition and retention, whole-home positioning, and building the marketing foundation that supports lasting relationships with the homeowners we serve. Ellen holds a master's degree from Boston University and a bachelor's degree from Dickinson College and is authoring a publication focused on the lived experiences of caregivers.

About TurnPoint Services

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, TurnPoint is a leading provider of residential services, including HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The company has grown through a combination of organic growth and the acquisition of leading local brands in attractive markets. Currently, it operates 50-plus brands and 100-plus locations nationwide, serving markets across the country with more than 6,000 team members. TurnPoint's strong local brands, supported by a national platform, deliver better outcomes for homeowners, team members, and the communities they serve. OMERS Private Equity acquired TurnPoint Services in November 2020.

Media Contact: Lee Landers lee.landers@turnpointservices.com