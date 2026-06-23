Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. Completes Transformation into Drone Technology Company, Plans Corporate Name Change to SDR Drone, Inc.

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. (OTC: HLLK) (“Hallmark Venture Group”) today announced the completion of a strategic transaction that transforms the company into an operating drone technology business focused on unmanned aerial systems, defense technology and related commercial applications.

The transaction positions the company with a comprehensive, worldwide-deployable drone technology platform acquired from South Korea-based Sundori Drone Co., Ltd. ("Sundori Drone"). At the core of the portfolio is a deep body of proprietary technology — trade secrets, advanced manufacturing know-how, software and firmware, AI and machine-learning models, and extensive technical documentation — transferred to the company on a worldwide basis.

The company also secures worldwide freedom to commercialize the innovations disclosed in twelve (12) related Korean patents, along with the exclusive right to build on that foundation by filing new improvement patents across the United States and other allied markets. To drive this next chapter of innovation, the patents' inventor is joining the company as Director and Chief Technology Officer, ensuring continuity of engineering leadership and a robust pipeline of future inventions. The globally recognized "Sundori" and "SDR" brands further support the platform under a perpetual, worldwide license.

The acquisition was completed in connection with a change-of-control transaction through which EQUORIX, LLC became Hallmark Venture Group’s controlling shareholder, resulting in new leadership and the adoption of a business strategy centered on drone development, technology licensing, manufacturing partnerships and international expansion. Following completion of the transaction, Hallmark Venture Group ceased operating as a shell company and began executing its new business plan focused on drone technology and related services.

"This transaction establishes the foundation for our next stage of growth. We are combining proven drone technologies, intellectual property and operational expertise to build a platform capable of pursuing opportunities across defense, government, public safety and commercial markets."

— Cho Sun Sik, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hallmark Venture Group

The acquired technology portfolio includes drone platforms and supporting technologies designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, autonomous operations, swarm management and related applications. Sundori Drone has supplied drone systems to Korean government and defense customers since 2019 and has developed a portfolio of proprietary unmanned aerial systems and software technologies.

"We believe demand for trusted, allied-source drone technologies will continue to increase as governments and organizations seek secure alternatives for defense and critical infrastructure applications. Our objective is to build a scalable technology platform that supports long-term growth through strategic partnerships, technology deployment and international expansion."

— Vincent Chung, Spokesperson for EQUORIX, LLC

As part of the transaction, Hallmark Venture Group entered into agreements that provide for ongoing technology transfer, engineering support and operational collaboration with Sundori Drone. Hallmark Venture Group intends to pursue opportunities in the United States and other allied markets while evaluating additional partnerships and growth initiatives.

ABOUT HALLMARK VENTURE GROUP, INC.

Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. is a Florida corporation that has completed a strategic transaction to become an operating drone technology company focused on unmanned aerial systems, defense technology and related commercial applications. The company plans to change its corporate name to SDR Drone Inc., subject to required approvals and FINRA processing. Through its acquisition of worldwide rights to a portfolio of drone technologies from Sundori Drone Co., Ltd., the company is pursuing opportunities in drone technology, technology licensing, strategic partnerships, manufacturing collaboration and international market development.

For more information, visit: www.sdrdrone.com

ABOUT EQUORIX, LLC

EQUORIX, LLC is a technology commercialization holding company focused on acquiring, consolidating and scaling advanced technologies, intellectual property and global commercialization rights across multiple industries. The company works to transform innovative technologies into scalable businesses through strategic partnerships, operating subsidiaries and commercialization initiatives spanning sectors including robotics, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, energy, fintech and materials science.

For more information, visit www.equorix.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "should," "could," "outlook," "advance," "expand," "scale," "convert," "trial," or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans and operations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Hallmark Venture Group Contact

Investor Relations

North Palm Beach, Florida

www.sdrdrone.com

Office: 877.646.4833

Corporate Communications Contact

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Austin, Texas

www.IBN.ai

Office: 512.354.7000