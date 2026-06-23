HelixIntel Expands HelixCMMS with Fleet Management, Bringing Vehicles, Drivers, and Maintenance Into One Platform

Fleet Management connects vehicle records, driver certifications, inspections, and maintenance workflows in one platform.

Automated alerts, digital inspections, and closed-loop work orders give teams the tools to support safer operations and stay ahead of compliance requirements.

Insurance partners can extend risk management practices to vehicles and drivers, promoting safety and supporting compliance practices for policyholders.



BUFFALO, N.Y., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel today announced the availability of Fleet Management within HelixCMMS, expanding the platform to support vehicles and drivers alongside the facility capabilities organizations already rely on. The result is one system for both buildings and fleets, with inspections and maintenance workflows connected end to end.

Fleet operations have historically required organizations to manage vehicles, drivers, compliance documentation, and maintenance scheduling across separate tools or manual processes. Fleet Management in HelixCMMS unifies these workflows into a single platform maintenance teams already use.

Organizations can now track vehicles, manage driver certifications, schedule trips, and complete digital inspections in one place. Automated alerts flag expiring certifications and compliance documents before they lapse. When an inspection surfaces an issue, a work request is generated automatically so findings are documented, assigned, and resolved within the same system.

"Safe vehicle operations depend on consistent maintenance and clear documentation. Fleet Management makes that easier for the teams already doing the work, connecting inspections directly to work orders so nothing falls through the cracks." — Jon DeWald, CEO, HelixIntel

For insurance partners, Fleet Management gives policyholders a more complete operational tool, extending maintenance and compliance capabilities to vehicles and drivers. Combined with HelixPrevent, these workflows contribute to a broader view of risk posture across a partner's book of business, helping inform underwriting and proactive support.

"Efficient fleet management is not just an operational priority, it is a safety and compliance one. When driver certifications lapse, inspections go undocumented, or maintenance falls behind, the exposure is real. Extending HelixCMMS to fleet gives our members the structure to track, act on, and document what they are doing to keep their vehicles and drivers in good standing. That visibility benefits everyone." —Travis Starks, CIC, Risk Management Consultant, Business Insurance at Marsh McLennan Agency

Fleet Management is available within HelixCMMS to policyholders through insurance partnerships. Existing users can contact their HelixIntel account representative to have the feature enabled. Insurance partners and organizations interested in getting started can visit helixintel.com to learn more.

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel (Buffalo, NY) built the first shared platform where insurance partners and property maintenance teams collaborate on loss prevention. Carriers, brokers, pools, and programs distribute HelixCMMS to policyholders as part of their insurance relationship, while HelixPrevent gives those partners portfolio-level visibility and influence to support proactive risk management across their book of business. Founded in 2020 by decorated Marine Corps veteran Jon DeWald, HelixIntel is backed by Munich Re, HSB, and National Grid Partners. Learn more at helixintel.com.

About MMA AgriCover

Marsh McLennan Agency’s AgriCover program is a premier risk solution serving America’s agribusiness community. With a focus on effective coverage, extensive rates, and high-value resources, AgriCover supports clients across farm production, food processing, supplier industries, and agricultural operations nationwide.

Media Contact

Corin Scharlock

Director of Brand and Communications

corin.scharlock@helixintel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9676a6e1-34da-479b-87df-61da2a72e4ff