Round Table Pizza Opens First Military Base Location at Fort Bliss

Beloved Pizza Brand Brings Legendary Flavors to U.S. Army Post

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Round Table Pizza and 17 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of a new Round Table Pizza location in Fort Bliss, TX, marking a major milestone as the brand’s first military base location and introducing its signature “Pizza Royalty” experience to the community.

“Opening at Fort Bliss represents an exciting new development for the brand as we continue to grow in non-traditional locations,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “We are honored to create a welcoming dining experience for active-duty service members, their families, and base personnel, highlighted by our high-quality, handcrafted pizzas.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

The new Round Table Pizza restaurant is located at 13471 Sergeant Major Blvd, Fort Bliss, TX 79916 and is open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday,10 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com