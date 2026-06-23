Ontario takes major step forward for animal welfare with ban on medically unnecessary surgeries

MILTON, Ontario, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Years of advocacy by the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association (OVMA) have helped drive a major advancement in animal welfare, as Ontario bans several medically unnecessary surgeries in animals, bringing provincial animal welfare standards in line with those already adopted across the country.

Effective Jan. 1, 2027, Ontario's new regulation will prohibit feline declawing, canine ear cropping and canine devocalization, while preserving veterinarians' ability to perform these procedures when medically necessary to treat injury or disease.

The announcement follows more than a decade of advocacy by OVMA, which has long opposed medically unnecessary surgeries and has called on the province to prohibit procedures performed solely for cosmetic or convenience purposes.

"This is a major win for animal welfare in Ontario," said Dr. Janice Honda, president of OVMA. "For years, veterinarians have raised concerns about procedures that cause pain, provide no medical benefit to the animal and interfere with natural behaviours. We’re pleased to see the province take action that puts animal welfare at the centre of the decision."

The regulation, which applies to all individuals, reflects the evolving understanding of animal welfare and the veterinary profession's commitment to ensuring animals are protected from unnecessary procedures.

While the association is pleased with the province's decision, the exclusion of canine tail docking and dewclaw removal in the ban is disappointing.

"We’re encouraged by the progress represented in this regulation, but we’re disappointed that canine tail docking and dewclaw removal were not included," said Dr. Honda. "Our work is not done, and OVMA will continue to push for these procedures to be banned in the future."

OVMA has publicly opposed medically unnecessary surgeries for many years and has worked with government and stakeholders to advance policies that protect the health and well-being of animals while preserving veterinarians' ability to exercise professional judgment when medical treatment is required.

About the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association

The Ontario Veterinary Medical Association is Canada’s foremost veterinary association, representing more than 5,000 veterinarians in private practice, government, academia, industry and public service. Its mission is to support veterinarians’ personal well-being and professional growth, to contribute to the advancement of animal and human health.



Media Contact

Stacey Morrison, Manager of Communications & PR

smorrison@ovma.org