Vectorworks Architect 2026 Wins Architizer A+Product Popular Choice Award

Columbia, MD, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. has earned top recognition in the 2026 Architizer A+Product Awards, with Vectorworks Architect 2026 named the Popular Choice Winner – Design Tools category.



Presented by Architizer, the A+Product Awards celebrate the innovative building products and technologies shaping the future of architecture and interior design. Spanning more than 30 categories, the program recognizes the tools and materials that empower architects and design professionals to maximize creativity, improve efficiency, and transform the built environment. Winners are selected by an esteemed jury of more than 100 global industry leaders and design visionaries, as well as votes from the worldwide architecture and design community.



“Being selected as the Popular Choice winner by the Architizer community is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust architects and designers place in Vectorworks to power their everyday work,” said Vectorworks Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Powell. “With our latest release, we’ve doubled down on smarter workflows, better performance, and more intuitive tools so designers can move seamlessly from concept to completion while knowing their voices are helping shape the future of our software.”



Built to showcase designers’ creativity and technical expertise, Vectorworks Architect delivers a fully integrated BIM workflow for sketching, modeling, documentation, and collaboration in a single intuitive platform. Vectorworks Architect 2026 allows designers to drive their sustainable vision further with new features like the Sustainability Dashboard for carbon calculations, intuitive Worksheet Slicing, advanced Depth Cueing, and enhanced Door and Window Assembly tools that provide greater insight, precision, and creative freedom from concept through completion.



Explore the award-winning software that allows designers to sketch, draw, and model in a fully integrated BIM workflow with a free trial.



About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. develops design and BIM software that empowers designers across the built environment and entertainment industries to move from concept to final deliverables while preserving creative control. Its integrated platform combines 3D modeling, BIM, visualization, and documentation in a single interface, helping teams share ideas clearly, adapt to evolving project demands, and deliver exceptional experiences with open workflows and intelligent, cloud enabled tools. The Vectorworks portfolio also includes the award winning Morpholio apps, extending the design process across mobile and desktop so ideas stay connected from inspiration to execution. Part of the Nemetschek Group, Vectorworks supports designers in more than 85 countries. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.



About Architizer

Architizer’s core mission is to empower architects by connecting designers with building-product manufacturers, and via our inspiring content, awards programs, competitions, and global reach spotlighting the world’s best architecture. We connect architects with the tools they need to build better buildings, better cities, and a better world.

Attachment