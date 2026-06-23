OvationCXM Survey Finds 69% of Finance Leaders Would Pay Banks for Agentic AI Connectivity

TIBURON, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvationCXM , the orchestration operating system for customer experience in financial services, today released When AI Agents Become the Customer: Why Banks Must Build Agentic AI Connectivity Now , its 2026 Agentic AI Readiness Survey, revealing a new commercial banking reality: AI agents are beginning to act on behalf of clients, and banks need governed connectivity to support them.

The survey of 522 U.S. finance leaders found that demand is no longer theoretical. Finance leaders are preparing to route real banking work through AI agents, and many are willing to pay their banks to make that activity secure, compliant and auditable.

Key findings from the survey include:

72% would allow agentic AI to act in their banking workflows if it were secure and compliant.

would allow agentic AI to act in their banking workflows if it were secure and compliant. 69% would pay their bank for AI-agent connectivity, including 83% of CFOs.

would pay their bank for AI-agent connectivity, including of CFOs. 71% already factor a bank’s agentic capability into choosing or expanding the relationship, rising to nearly 8 in 10 among mid-market companies with $25M to $999M in revenue.

already factor a bank’s agentic capability into choosing or expanding the relationship, rising to nearly 8 in 10 among mid-market companies with $25M to $999M in revenue. 47% of finance leaders not yet using agentic AI plan to adopt it within 24 months.

Agentic capability has become a selection criterion for commercial banking relationships, meaning competitive risk for banks may now begin at the workflow layer, not the account layer.

“For years, the banking customer was a person logging into a portal. Increasingly, it is a piece of software acting on that person’s behalf,” said Alfred “Chip” Kahn, Founder and CEO of OvationCXM. “Finance leaders are telling us plainly that they will route more of their work through AI agents, and that they will pay the bank that makes it safe to do so. The banks that recognize the agent as a customer and build for it will keep the relationship. The ones that do not may lose the account and related revenue.”

The survey found that finance leaders do not want connectivity alone without controls. Their top requirements include fraud detection, configurable permissions, audit trails, transaction confirmation and reconciliation, and override capability. Together, these requirements describe a governed control layer between a client’s AI agents and a bank’s core systems.

“APIs can transmit an instruction, but they cannot decide whether it should proceed, what approvals it needs, or how it should be documented for an examiner,” Kahn said. “That is an orchestration gap. Banks already do “Know Your Customer,” but that doesn’t address the onset of agents, the ability to authenticate an agent, enforce the client’s rules, confirm outcomes and produce an audit trail.”

The report identifies a near-term opportunity for banks to own the orchestration layer that enables compliant and secure agentic banking, and a significant risk if they don’t. ERP systems, treasury platforms, AP automation providers and fintech applications already embedded in finance teams’ workflows could capture that role instead if banks don’t act first.

About the Research

The OvationCXM 2026 Agentic AI Readiness Survey was fielded by independent research panel provider Centiment in April 2026 among 522 finance professionals at U.S. companies. Respondents included CFOs, heads of finance, finance and accounting managers, controllers, treasurers and other finance roles across a broad range of company sizes and industries.

About OvationCXM

OvationCXM is the orchestration operating system for customer experience in financial services. Its platform coordinates execution across applications, teams, systems and external partners, governing the work that moves between them so customer journeys progress predictably, compliantly and at scale. Built for complex financial ecosystems, OvationCXM helps institutions manage the governed execution of work initiated across human, system, partner and AI-enabled channels with the visibility, control and auditability required in regulated environments. To learn more, visit www.ovationcxm.ai .

Media Contact

Sherri Schwartz

Head of Marketing

OvationCXM

media@ovationcxm.com

757.650.9854