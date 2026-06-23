PsyberCog Labs Graduates from Founder Institute Silicon Valley, Advancing Behavioral Cyber Risk Measurement

Katy, TX, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyberCog Labs, a behavioral cyber risk company helping cybersecurity and risk leaders identify where human behavior undermines security control execution, today announced its graduation from Founder Institute Silicon Valley, a global startup accelerator program.

PsyberCog Labs recently graduated from Founder Institute Silicon Valley.

The milestone marks a meaningful step in PsyberCog Labs' growth as the company prepares for a broader market push around behavioral cyber risk, control execution reliability, and board-relevant insight into how controls perform in real work.

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PsyberCog Labs focuses on a problem many security and risk programs can see only indirectly: organizations often know which controls, policies, and tools are in place, but have less visibility into where those controls break down because of workflow friction, decision pressure, incentive conflicts, role ambiguity, or other behavioral drivers.

Through its PATH approach, PsyberCog Labs is developing a repeatable model to help leaders identify behavior-driven control failure points, map those points to control effectiveness gaps, and translate hidden human-factor risk into evidence-based insight for security, governance, audit, and executive decision-making. Behavioral cyber risk is not awareness risk. It is the risk that controls fail because real people make decisions under pressure, ambiguity, incentives, fatigue, workload, workflow friction, or unclear accountability.

"PsyberCog Labs was founded on a simple but often overlooked reality: human behavior is not a soft issue at the edge of cybersecurity. It is a control performance variable," said Dr. Dustin Sachs, Founder and CEO of PsyberCog Labs. "Graduating from Founder Institute Silicon Valley challenged us to sharpen our strategy and prepare for the next stage of growth as we help organizations understand where behavior is undermining control reliability."

A Sharper Lens on Behavioral Cyber Risk

Traditional cybersecurity reporting often emphasizes tool coverage, policy completion, awareness participation, and incident counts. Those measures can be useful, but they rarely explain whether controls are consistently executed when employees, managers, third parties, and technical teams are operating under real-world time pressure. PsyberCog Labs treats behavioral cyber risk as a control reliability issue, helping CISOs, GRC leaders, audit teams, consultants, vCISOs, MSSPs, and security vendors see where operational behavior affects control performance and governance confidence.

Investing in the Next Phase

Following graduation, PsyberCog Labs is increasing focus across go-to-market execution, platform development, thought leadership, industry education, and engagement with security and governance leaders. The company’s next phase will focus on converting its PATH methodology into practical diagnostic and platform capabilities that help leaders map behavior-driven control failure points, prioritize intervention areas, and produce board-relevant insight into cyber risk.

Building Momentum for Cybr.Minded and Black Hat USA 2026

The Founder Institute milestone also builds on Thursday, June 18, 2026 launch of Cybr.Minded, a CybrSecMedia podcast produced in partnership with PsyberCog Labs. The show explores the intersection of cybersecurity, behavioral science, leadership, decision-making, and cyber risk. Cybr.Minded features conversations with cybersecurity executives, behavioral scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders about how people, workflows, incentives, and decision environments shape security outcomes. PsyberCog Labs plans to carry this momentum into industry engagement around Black Hat USA 2026, where the company expects to expand conversations with cybersecurity and risk leaders, strengthen strategic relationships, and continue advancing behavioral cyber risk as an emerging discipline within cyber risk management.

To schedule time with our Founder and CEO, Dr. Dustin Sachs at BlackHat 2026 reach out to info@psybercog.com

About PsyberCog Labs

PsyberCog Labs delivers patent-pending, SaaS-based cyber cognitive decision infrastructure that helps CISOs and security teams outthink human risk, strengthen security performance, and lead with greater clarity and confidence.

Press Inquiries

Dr. Dustin Sachs

dustin.sachs [at] psybercog.com

https://www.psybercog.com