Bitget Launches Stock+, Bringing Real US Stocks to Crypto-Native Investors

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched Stock+, a new feature under its Stocks 2.0 ecosystem that enables users to purchase real US stocks directly using USDC and other digital assets. The launch marks another step toward a future where crypto and traditional financial markets operate within the same account, allowing users to move between digital assets and equities without the fragmentation that has historically separated the two worlds.

For decades, access to US equities has depended on local brokers, bank transfers, account approvals, and jurisdiction-specific infrastructure. Stock+ introduces a different model. Users can fund their accounts with digital assets, convert them into USDC, and gain exposure to publicly listed companies through a streamlined, crypto-native experience. The result is a trading environment where global markets become increasingly accessible from a single platform.



Unlike synthetic products or derivatives, Stock+ provides ownership of underlying shares executed through regulated brokers. Users are eligible for cash dividends and stock split adjustments associated with their holdings, while trading hours remain synchronized with US pre-market, regular market, and after-hours sessions.

"Bitget was among the first exchanges to bring together crypto, tokenized assets, commodities, and equities under the Universal Exchange vision. Stock+ is the next evolution of that strategy," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "Access is important, but ownership matters too. Giving users access to real ownership of US-listed companies is how we actually bridge financial markets. The platforms that succeed will be the ones that combine access, ownership, and flexibility in a single experience."

Stock+ also supports inbound stock transfers from participating brokers through standard transfer processes, allowing users to consolidate existing US equity holdings within a unified portfolio environment. Combined with crypto-funded purchasing, the feature expands the ways investors can access and manage traditional financial assets through Bitget.

With Stock+, Bitget adds direct ownership of US-listed equities to its growing suite of stock market products, further advancing its vision of a Universal Exchange where crypto and traditional financial markets coexist within a single platform.

In early June 2026, Bitget announced a major 2.0 upgrade to its stock-related services, kicking off with the launch of Reality, a regulated RWA protocol, and its issued tokenized stocks (rToken). To date, Bitget has listed over 500 leading US stocks and ETFs, including SpaceX, Tesla, and NVIDIA, with the Assets Under Management (AUM) of rToken exceeding $50 million. The introduction of Stock+ marks another pivotal step in the Bitget Stocks 2.0 evolution, offering users accustomed to traditional brokerage experiences a more seamless and intuitive interface for transfers and trading.

To celebrate the launch, Stock+ trading fees start from 0.1%, with a 50% promotional discount available through August 31, 2026.

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About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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