World Cup 2026 Recovery Guide: 6 Wellness Essentials for Athletes and Fans This Prime Day

WINONA, Minn., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the FIFA World Cup brings millions of fans together this summer, late-night kickoffs, extra-time thrillers, watch parties, and endless screen time can leave both athletes and fans feeling surprisingly worn out.

To help people stay comfortable and recover better throughout World Cup season, Bob and Brad—the physical therapist-founded wellness brand trusted by more than 5 million YouTube followers—has curated a selection of recovery essentials, with Prime Day savings of up to 30% available from June 23–26.

"Whether you're playing the game or watching every minute of it, your body still experiences stress, fatigue, and tension," said Brad Heineck, co-founder of Bob and Brad. "Recovery helps you stay ready for the next day, not just the next game."

The Athlete’s Lineup: Elite Recovery for Peak Performance

Every second of recovery counts. To match the grueling intensity of elite sports, Bob and Brad is slashing prices on its top-tier professional recovery gear:

D6 Ultra Massage Gun — 21% OFF

For athletes, recovery isn't just about feeling better—it's about being ready to perform again. Combining one of the highest stall forces and deepest amplitudes in its class with Bob and Brad's patented infrared therapy head, the D6 Ultra delivers powerful relief for tired, overworked muscles after training, competition, and intense physical activity.

Q2 Ultra Mini Massage Gun — 20% OFF

Recovery doesn't always happen at home. Compact enough to go anywhere, the Q2 Ultra combines portable percussion therapy with a patented infrared therapy head, making quick recovery easier whether you're training, traveling, or on the move.

The Fan’s Survival Kit: Maximum Comfort for Match Day

You may not be on the field, but your body might feel otherwise.

Bob and Brad has put together the perfect "Viewing Party Essential List" to keep fans energized through every 90-minute thriller:

EyeFlow Eye Massager — 26% OFF

Some matches are worth staying up for. Your eyes may disagree. EyeFlow combines warming and cooling therapy modes to help relieve eye fatigue from late-night matches and marathon viewing sessions.

HandSpa Pro Hand Massager — 22% OFF

Checking scores, posting reactions, and texting through every goal can add up. HandSpa Pro combines compression massage and soothing heat to help tired hands recover after long match days.

ThermoRed Infrared Therapy Belt — 29% OFF

Recovery shouldn't require you to stop your day. ThermoRed combines red light therapy, heat, vibration, and lumbar support in one cordless, hands-free wearable designed to keep you comfortable whether you're recovering, working, traveling, or watching the game.

iMaster Pro Massage Chair — 30% OFF

For fans creating the ultimate World Cup viewing setup, the iMaster Pro delivers full-body massage and heat therapy, turning every match into a more relaxing and comfortable experience.

Prime Day Savings (June 23–26)

Consumers can take advantage of the following Prime Day offers:

• D6 Ultra Massage Gun — 21% Off

• ThermoRed Infrared Therapy Belt — 29% Off

• Q2 Ultra Mini Massage Gun — 20% Off

• EyeFlow Eye Massager — 26% Off

• HandSpa Pro Hand Massager — 22% Off

• iMaster Pro Massage Chair — 30% Off

• Check All Deals

Whether you're training for your next game or simply cheering for your favorite team, recovery can help make every World Cup moment more enjoyable.

Because great moments are built on recovery.

About Bob and Brad

Bob and Brad are physical therapists with more than 60 years of combined clinical experience and over 5 million YouTube followers worldwide. They have a mission to make professional recovery solutions more accessible through therapist-designed wellness products that fit into everyday life. Their line of recovery devices — from percussion massage guns to infrared therapy tools — is trusted by athletes, physical therapy patients, and everyday users worldwide.

Contact Person: Ava Carter

Email: marketing@bobandbrad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2ed3556-7e78-48ae-8217-e213f00a4a5c