InboxAlly Shortlisted in The 2026 SaaS Awards

New York, NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InboxAlly has been named on the shortlist at The 2026 SaaS Awards in the Most Innovative SaaS Solution; Best SaaS Solution for Sales / Marketing / CRM; and Best Bespoke or Specialized SaaS Solution categories.

InboxAlly has been named on the shortlist at The 2026 SaaS Awards

First launched in 2016, and operated by global cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, The SaaS Awards’ shortlist panel has completed its first round of assessment of all nominees received. InboxAlly is among the selected organizations representing all corners of the globe progressing to the shortlist stage.

The SaaS Awards is one of the world’s leading platforms for recognizing the latest achievements and innovations in software-as-a-service. The awards celebrate expertise within certain industries and sectors, software that supports particular business processes, and overall technical prowess in areas such as AI, data, and content management.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “We’re very excited to confirm the shortlist for The 2026 SaaS Awards. As always, we’ve been thoroughly impressed by this year’s nominees – who year-on-year seem to raise the bar in exceptional SaaS products.

“Technology buyers are becoming more discerning as budgets are tightened, and expectations heightened. Being able to blend ingenuity with demonstrable results is a must to stand out in today’s market – and InboxAlly has done just that.”

“Landing a shortlist spot is an excellent achievement. We wish them, and their fellow shortlistees, luck as we head into the next round of judging.”

Darren Blumenfeld, CEO of InboxAlly, said: "We're honored to be shortlisted in three categories at the 2026 SaaS Awards. This recognition reflects our team's commitment to helping businesses improve email deliverability and achieve better results from their outreach efforts. As inbox providers continue to evolve, we're focused on delivering innovative solutions that help our customers reach the inbox, build stronger sender reputations, and drive measurable business growth."

The program will now begin its second round of judging, whittling down the shortlist to a selection of finalists in each category. SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with the final winners revealed in August.

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027, to continue recognizing excellence in software-as-a-service solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/2026-shortlist

The A.I. Awards is accepting nominations for 2026, recognizing excellence in cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning services. Its entry deadline is Friday, July 24, 2026.

About InboxAlly

InboxAlly is the market's leading deliverability solution, trusted by agencies, enterprises, and high-volume senders worldwide to supercharge results with their existing ESP—maximizing inbox placement, boosting engagement, and protecting sender reputation. With proven methods to enhance deliverability, seamless integrations, real-time analytics, InboxAlly delivers measurable results that drive more revenue.

Press Inquiries

For InboxAlly

Vivian Bastos - Marketing Manager

https://www.inboxally.com/

vivian [at] inboxally.com

(347) 997-1661



For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com/

matthew [at] cloud-awards.com

(212) 574-8117