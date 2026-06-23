Next-Gen AI Powerhouse: Reatan Announces Global Launch of Reatan X8 Mini PC Powered by AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Processor

Shanghai, China, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reatan announced the global launch of the Reatan X8 Mini PC, a new high-performance computing platform powered by AMD's latest Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor. Designed for AI development, content creation, gaming, and demanding productivity workloads, the system combines advanced AI processing, dependability, and compact engineering to address the needs of creators, developers, and technology enthusiasts worldwide. The launch places Reatan among the first global brands to commercialize systems based on AMD's Ryzen AI 400 series platform.

Reatan develops high-performance mini PCs designed for AI computing, content creation, gaming, and professional productivity workloads.

86 TOPS of Local AI & Groundbreaking Memory Architecture Powered by the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC this mini PC features 12 cores, 24 threads, and 86 total TOPS of AI processing capability, enabling users to run local AI applications, creative software, and local large language models with unprecedented efficiency.

One of the defining features of the 48GB DDR5 mini PC is its memory architecture.It overcomes the VRAM limitations of traditional 32GB systems: 24GB fuels the Radeon™ 890M iGPU for smooth 4K editing and AAA gaming, while a dedicated 24GB supports robust system multitasking. This ideal balance allows local 7B/13B LLMs to run smoothly—delivering 64GB-class performance without the premium cost. Users can further expand memory up to 96GB DDR5 RAM while adding up to 8TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The Reatan X8 also features native OCuLink connectivity, making it an attractive option for users seeking an OCuLink mini PC capable of supporting external graphics solutions. Through a direct PCIe 4.0 x4 connection, users can pair the system with compatible external GPUs to accelerate rendering, gaming, AI processing, and other graphics-intensive tasks.

Connectivity remains another major focus of the design. Equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, the system supports fast wireless networking and low-latency peripheral connections. The platform also includes dual USB4 ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and additional high-speed interfaces designed to support multi-monitor productivity environments and future hardware ecosystems.

To sustain high performance under continuous workloads, the Reatan X8 utilizes a premium all-metal chassis and an advanced dual-copper heat pipe cooling system. Combined with high-performance cooling fans, the thermal design helps maintain stable operating temperatures while supporting quiet operation during extended AI, gaming, and content creation sessions.

"The Reatan X8 harnesses the next-generation power of AMD's flagship HX470 while offering our global partners a highly reliable, low-risk supply pipeline," said Dajun Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Reatan. "The launch of the Reatan X8 represents an important milestone for Reatan's hardware development road map.It reflects Reatan's commitment to delivering advanced computing platforms that combine AI readiness, performance scalability, and long-term value in a compact desktop format".

The Reatan X8 Mini PC is now available through Reatan's official online store and the company's Amazon store. Early-bird discounts and promotions are available for a limited time on the Amazon product page.

Reatan engineers compact desktop systems with advanced cooling, expandable memory, high-speed connectivity, and support for demanding computing applications.

About Reatan

Leveraging over a decade of hardware expertise, Reatan is an engineering-driven developer of high-performance computing systems. Through in-house research and development capabilities and proprietary thermal testing facilities, the company specializes in high-TDP optimization and compact desktop engineering. Reatan develops reliable and future-ready computing solutions for creators, professionals, developers, and technology enthusiasts worldwide.

Press Inquiries

Dajun Wang

support [at] reatan.com

+86-21-67885898

https://reatan.com

Room A01, 1st Floor, Building 1, No. 268 Ronghua Road, Songjiang District

Shanghai, 201611, China

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=PFmTDf0OOLg