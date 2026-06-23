Avylo Introduces the ADC018 Most Energy Efficient Dehumidifier for Powerful, Low-Maintenance Home Humidity Control

Newark, CA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avylo has announced the launch of the ADC018 Most Energy Efficient Dehumidifier, a high-capacity household dehumidifier engineered to deliver powerful moisture removal, exceptional energy efficiency, and simplified maintenance for modern homes.

Designed for basements and other large residential spaces, the ADC018 combines high-capacity moisture removal with an operating efficiency of up to 2.05 L/kWh, making it well suited for everyday humidity management throughout the home.

To simplify daily maintenance, the ADC018 offers multiple drainage options, including a built-in water pump and a 15-foot drain hose for continuous water removal. The unit also features a large 2.11-gallon (8-liter) top-mounted water tank with a full-tank alert and automatic shut-off function to help prevent overflow.





A Smarter Response to Everyday Humidity Challenges

For many homeowners, managing indoor humidity has become an increasingly important part of maintaining a comfortable and well-protected living environment. Excess indoor moisture can contribute to damp conditions, condensation, and musty odors throughout the home. Effective humidity control can help create a drier, fresher, and more comfortable indoor environment.

As homeowners place greater emphasis on indoor comfort, air quality, and energy savings, demand for efficient humidity management solutions continues to grow. The ADC018 was developed to address these needs by combining powerful moisture removal with lower-maintenance operation and reduced energy consumption.

High-Capacity Moisture Removal for Demanding Conditions

Capable of removing up to 90 pints of moisture per day under conditions of 95°F (35°C) and 95% relative humidity, the ADC018 is designed to effectively manage excess moisture in basements, bathrooms, bedrooms, and other humidity-prone areas. Its high-capacity performance helps homeowners keep damp spaces drier, more comfortable, and more livable year-round.

Energy Efficiency Built for Extended Use

The ADC018 also emphasizes energy efficiency for households that require extended operation. According to Avylo, the ADC018 has earned the 2025 ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient certification and exceeds the program's efficiency benchmark by 10.8%.

Its system combines a high-efficiency compressor, high-performance evaporators and condensers, and DC motor technology to support optimized airflow and energy transfer, helping deliver strong moisture-removal performance while reducing energy consumption during long operating periods.

Flexible Drainage Options for Different Home Needs

The ADC018 is designed with three drainage solutions to accommodate different household needs. For users who prefer minimal maintenance, the unit features a large 2.11-gallon (8-liter) top-mounted water tank—roughly twice the capacity of many conventional dehumidifiers—allowing longer operation between emptying. A full-tank alert and automatic shut-off function help prevent overflow and provide added peace of mind.

For extended operation, the ADC018 includes a rear continuous-drain outlet that enables gravity drainage without the need to empty the tank manually. For basements, upper-level drainage, or spaces that may be left unattended for long periods, the built-in pump can lift water vertically up to 15 feet and works with the included 15-foot drain hose, enabling flexible cross-floor drainage without requiring an external pump.

User-Friendly Design for Everyday Convenience

The top-mounted tank is designed to reduce bending and lifting during removal and emptying, making everyday operation more convenient for a broad range of users.

For residential use, the ADC018 operates at a minimum noise level of 41 dB, helping ensure quiet performance that minimizes disruption during daily activities and nighttime use. A rear power cord storage feature helps keep the unit organized and makes it easier to move and store when needed.

Built Around What Homeowners Value Most

The ADC018 was designed around three essentials of modern humidity control: powerful moisture removal, exceptional energy efficiency, and low-maintenance drainage. Together, these strengths reflect Avylo's commitment to practical indoor climate solutions that help homeowners protect both their living spaces and the people who share them.

The Avylo ADC018 Most Energy Efficient Dehumidifier is now available. Originally priced at $279.99 MSRP, the ADC018 is currently offered at a promotional price of just $226 for a limited time, providing homeowners with an opportunity to upgrade their humidity control solution at a reduced cost.

For more information, visit www.avylo.com or shop on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GF7QBWXH .

About Avylo

Avylo is an environmental technology company focused on precision indoor climate solutions. By combining climate intelligence with streamlined product design, the company aims to make healthier, more manageable indoor environments accessible for everyday living.