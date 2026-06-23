Embracing French Elegance, Gratien Meyer Relaunches with New Identity and Wine

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gratien Meyer , the historic crémant winery of the Loire Valley, is proud to unveil its reawakened identity with its portfolio of new wines now available in the market. Featuring a sophisticated new logo and premium packaging that blends a new modern aesthetic with 160 years of heritage, this debut marks a new chapter for Gratien Meyer.

“The evolution of Gratien Meyer is a holistic rebirth that touches every element of the winery, from the intricate craftsmanship of the new wine to the refined, modern aesthetic of our branding and packaging,” says Katy Murarotto, Managing Director of Gratien Meyer. “By honoring our 160-year heritage while embracing contemporary style, we are reintroducing Gratien Meyer as the premier global icon of Crémant de Loire. It is a proud celebration of our past and a clear, elegant vision for our future.”

Consciously Crafted

For over a century, Gratien Meyer Crémant has been a defining force in the region. This marks the official release under the direction of Winemaker and Chef de Cave, Pierre Charon, who joined the winery in 2022. Charon’s vision focuses on quality and terroir while honoring historic practices. The wines are aged in the winery’s ancient tuffeau-rock cellars. As the owner of the region’s largest vineyard acreage, Gratien Meyer uses a combination of grapes from its own vineyards and grapes sourced from its local grower partners.

The Signature Gratien Meyer Touch

The wines have undergone a stylistic refinement that emphasizes both taste and quality. This is done for Crémant de Loire Rosé (SRP $20) by exclusively blending red varietals and introducing co-inoculation to ensure a more balanced and rounded wine. Meanwhile, the Crémant de Loire Blanc (SRP $20) is primarily a Chenin base. The dosage is aged in oak barrels to create the signature Gratien Meyer style.

A Modern Aesthetic Rooted in Heritage

The refreshed packaging features a refined label inspired by the winery’s archives. The updated palette evokes the winery’s iconic tuffeau cellars and the natural hues of the Loire Valley. This visual evolution includes a new logo, monogram, and typography that bridges the gap between the winery’s historic prestige and modern minimalism.

“For the U.S. market, Gratien Meyer Crémant represents an exciting opportunity to discover a sophisticated, high-quality French alternative to champagne that feels incredibly fresh,” says Enore Ceola, CEO of Freixenet Mionetto USA. “We know our consumers are looking for authenticity and approachable luxury. By bringing this refreshed identity and elevated portfolio to the States, we’re offering a refined ‘art de vivre’ experience that is accessible and perfectly suited for how consumers celebrate today.”

About Gratien Meyer

Founded in 1864, Gratien Meyer is a historic French sparkling wine producer situated in the heart of Saumur, in the Loire Valley. For over 160 years, the house has been defined by its deep connection to the region’s heritage, aging its wines in expansive underground cellars carved from tuffeau limestone. Made in the méthode traditionnelle, the portfolio is a celebration of balance, nuance, and the effortless "French Way of Life." With a commitment to the preservation of heritage, quality, and taste, and French elegance, Gratien Meyer continues to share the refined elegance of the Loire Valley with wine lovers around the world.

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling and still wine brands from renowned producers worldwide, including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, England, and the United States. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and is number one globally.

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Media Contact:

Eleni Fritz

Communications & PR Manager

Eleni.Fritz@fxmusa.com