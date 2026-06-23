Shepherd Insurance Expands Florida Footprint with Addition of Responsive Insurance

NAPLES, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepherd Insurance is pleased to announce the addition of Responsive Insurance, an established Southwest Florida agency with offices in Naples and Estero. This milestone marks another step in Shepherd’s continued expansion across Florida.

Responsive Insurance has built a strong reputation in the Naples and Estero communities for delivering personalized insurance solutions and exceptional client service. Through this partnership, Responsive clients will continue working with the same team they know and trust at both the Naples and Estero locations, while benefiting from broader coverage options and continued high-touch service.

“I’m excited to merge the Responsive Insurance culture with the culture that Shepherd has built,” said Matt Nance, Owner of Responsive Insurance. “I’m hopeful the scale and resources will allow us to serve clients more comprehensively and I love the opportunity to merge talents and add growth paths for our team.”

Shepherd Insurance is an independent insurance agency serving clients across multiple states, with a focus on delivering customized coverage solutions backed by responsive, relationship-driven service. The addition of Responsive Insurance strengthens Shepherd’s footprint in Florida, expanding its reach in the Naples and Estero markets while enhancing its ability to serve clients throughout the state.

“Southwest Florida is an important and growing market for Shepherd, and Responsive Insurance is a perfect fit as we continue to build our presence in the region,” said Quinn Shepherd, CEO of Shepherd Insurance. “Their local expertise and client-first mindset make them a strong addition to our team, and we are excited to have them onboard.”

For over 45 years, Shepherd Insurance has helped clients navigate risk through thoughtful, customized insurance solutions. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, Shepherd has access to more than 200 insurance carriers, serving businesses and families throughout the country.

To learn more about our Mergers & Acquisitions, visit shepherdins.com/mergers-and-acquisitions . To view all Shepherd Insurance locations, visit shepherdins.com/find-us .

About Shepherd Insurance

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, Shepherd Insurance is among the Top 50 largest independent insurance agencies in the United States, offering customized insurance solutions, including commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits, risk management, and financial services to clients nationwide. Privately held, Shepherd employs more than 650 professionals across 45 offices and 6 states and is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace nationally and locally for its people-centered culture.

To learn more, visit shepherdins.com and follow Shepherd Insurance on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT

Blair Brewer

bbrewer@shepherdins.com

502.657.2345