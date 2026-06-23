Children’s Home Society of North Carolina Recruiter Named Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® Recruiter of the Year

Greensboro, NC, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) is proud to announce that Child-Focused Recruiter Marieli Quintero has been named a 2026 Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® Recruiter of the Year by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®.

Presented during the 2026 Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® Summit, the award recognizes an exceptional recruiter whose commitment, innovation, and dedication have helped to find permanent, loving families for children and youth in foster care. Each year, a select group of recipients are chosen from nominees across the United States and Canada. This marks the second time in three years that a CHS recruiter has received the prestigious national honor.

Since joining CHS in 2022, Quintero has helped youth build lasting connections that lead to permanency. Known for her ability to cultivate trust-based relationships, in the last two years alone she has helped eight youth achieve permanency through adoption or legal guardianship, connected six additional youth to prospective families, and anticipates three more permanency outcomes this summer.

“Through her work, Marieli empowers children to find their voices and make life-changing decisions rooted in trust, safety, and stability,” said Katrina LeFlore, Child-Focused Recruitment Supervisor at CHS. “She approaches each youth with dedication, compassion, and a deep belief that every child deserves to experience belonging and permanency.”

Child-Focused Recruitment is an evidence-based approach that helps connect children and youth in foster care, particularly those who have waited the longest for permanency, identify and reconnect with relatives, supportive adults, or adoptive families uniquely suited to their needs. Research by Child Trends shows that children served through this model are up to three times more likely to achieve permanency than those receiving traditional recruitment services.

“Marieli’s recognition reflects both her extraordinary commitment to the youth she serves and the impact of Child-Focused Recruitment across North Carolina,” said Donna Henderson, Executive Director of Programs, Permanency Support and Education for CHS. “We are thrilled to celebrate her well-deserved honor which reflects the very best of CHS and the mission we work toward every day.”

CHS serves as North Carolina’s statewide provider of Child-Focused Recruitment, helping youth across all 100 counties build meaningful connections that lead to permanency. In partnership with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® model, last year alone CHS served 762 youth through Child-Focused Recruitment, helping 116 youth match with permanent families. To learn more about CHS and Child-Focused Recruitment, visit CHSNC.org.

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About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) works to promote the right of every child to a safe, permanent, and loving family by strengthening families and communities across North Carolina. CHS provides adoption, foster care, family preservation, parenting support, and youth services. A trusted partner for more than 120 years, CHS advances child and family well-being statewide. Learn more at CHSNC.org.

About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® is a national, nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding permanent homes for the more than 130,000 children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. Created by Wendy’s® founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. To learn more, visit davethomasfoundation.org.

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