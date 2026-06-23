Pipefy Announces New Executives to Lead the Global Expansion of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

--Sandro Guedes appointed Global Director of Partnerships and Adriano Galvao to VP of Global Strategic Alliances--

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a global leader in AI-driven business process orchestration, today announced that Sandro Guedes was named Global Director of Partnerships and Adriano Galvão to Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances. The expanded global partner leadership team supports Pipefy’s partner-led growth in Brazil and North America with leading Cloud and AI companies like Oracle, Google, Microsoft and AWS.

“These additions to our management team reinforce a very important moment for Pipefy, the company’s evolution into a global business orchestration platform in the age of AI,” notes Andre Agra, CFO & EVP of Partnerships and Alliances at Pipefy. “The arrival of executives with backgrounds at companies like Microsoft and Google strengthens our global execution capabilities and accelerates our strategic plans. In addition to their experience, Sandro and Adriano bring a vision of scale, access to global ecosystems, and practical knowledge of how to operate alongside the world’s largest players in cloud and artificial intelligence.”

Before joining Pipefy, Sandro Guedes held senior leadership positions with Google and Microsoft. At Google, he served as Director of Brazil Corporate Business, focusing on the partner program for Google Cloud solutions. Prior to that he had a more than six-year career with Microsoft, with roles that include Partner Development Manager for MSP for the LATAM Region; Channel Executive; Cloud and Data Platform Business Development Manager and Partner Technology Advisor Office 365.

Adriano Galvão, VP of Global Strategic Alliances for Pipefy, has 30 years of experience building high performing technology teams, including more than 20 years as a senior executive at Microsoft. Prior to this role at Pipefy, Galvão managed the IT Enterprise Business Unit at Pipefy, including GTM strategy, enterprise positioning, and analyst relations.

The establishment of this new leadership team reflects Pipefy's goal of defining an end-to-end partnership framework—from segmentation and training to joint go-to-market efforts—aligning its platform with the strategic priorities of the world's leading technology and AI companies.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a business orchestration platform that connects critical systems and automates end-to-end processes with AI and low-code, combining enterprise capability with implementation simplicity and delivering measurable ROI in days—not months. With Pipefy, teams can securely create workflows and AI Agents for departmental automations and complex orchestrations. Founded in 2015, it operates globally in more than 150 countries, and has more than 4,000 customers.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy