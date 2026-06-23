NIL Ledger Launches Financial Management Platform for College Athletes Managing NIL Income and Tax Obligations

CHARLOTTE, NC, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athlete Infrastructure LLC today announced the launch of NIL Ledger, a financial management and tax-readiness platform designed specifically for college athletes earning Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) income. The platform, which is being offered with a free 7-day trial, addresses a growing challenge in college sports: athletes are receiving new sources of income while taking on financial responsibilities that traditionally come with running a business.

NIL Ledger's Safe-to-Spend Dashboard: Helps athletes understand how much income remains available after estimated taxes and savings allocations.

As college sports enter a new era of athlete compensation and revenue sharing, thousands of student-athletes are becoming first-time earners. Unlike traditional employment income, NIL earnings are generally treated as self-employment income, meaning taxes are not automatically withheld. Athletes may be responsible for tracking income, managing expenses, making estimated tax payments, and maintaining accurate financial records.

NIL Ledger was created to provide athletes with a centralized system to organize the financial side of NIL activities, including sponsorships, endorsements, appearances, and other income opportunities. The platform helps athletes track deals, prepare for tax obligations, manage expenses, and maintain records needed for financial reporting.

The launch comes as the NIL marketplace continues to expand and college athletes increasingly operate as independent business owners. While athletes have gained new opportunities to earn from their personal brands, many are navigating financial systems they were never previously required to manage.

“Today’s athletes are building brands and businesses while competing at the highest levels. NIL Ledger provides the financial infrastructure needed to help them stay organized, prepared, and focused on performance,” said Justin Arnold, Founder and CEO of Athlete Infrastructure LLC, an attorney and entrepreneur with a background in compliance, business operations, and risk management.

The platform includes tools designed around the specific needs of athletes managing NIL income, including:

Automatic tax reserve tools that help athletes set aside estimated tax obligations when payments are received.

that help athletes set aside estimated tax obligations when payments are received. Deal Analyzer , which allows athletes to review NIL offers using market data to better understand deal values before agreements are finalized.

, which allows athletes to review NIL offers using market data to better understand deal values before agreements are finalized. Income and expense tracking with secure bank connectivity through Plaid to help organize transactions and identify potential business expenses.

with secure bank connectivity through Plaid to help organize transactions and identify potential business expenses. Safe to Spend dashboard , providing athletes with a clearer view of available funds after taxes and savings considerations.

, providing athletes with a clearer view of available funds after taxes and savings considerations. NIL compliance tracking to help athletes record agreements and monitor disclosure or reporting requirements.

to help athletes record agreements and monitor disclosure or reporting requirements. Agency tools including roster management, client portals, and reporting features for NIL agencies and advisors managing multiple athletes.

Since NIL rights were introduced in 2021, college athletes have generated billions of dollars through sponsorships, endorsements, appearances, and other opportunities. The financial complexity surrounding NIL earnings has become a significant consideration for student-athletes entering the marketplace. Many athletes receiving NIL compensation are filing business-related income records for the first time and may not be familiar with self-employment taxes, expense tracking, or documentation requirements.

NIL Ledger was founded on the idea that athletes need business infrastructure alongside athletic infrastructure. Modern athletes are negotiating agreements, managing revenue streams, building personal brands, and handling operational responsibilities that extend beyond competition.

“I’ve spent most of my career helping businesses manage legal, operational, and financial risk. When NIL became a reality, I saw thousands of athletes suddenly becoming entrepreneurs overnight,” said Arnold. “They were signing contracts, receiving sponsorship income, managing expenses, and creating tax obligations, often without the systems or infrastructure to stay organized.”

The launch of NIL Ledger introduces a platform focused on helping athletes create stronger financial habits as they navigate the evolving NIL environment. By combining financial organization, tax preparation tools, and NIL-specific tracking features, the platform is designed to simplify the administrative responsibilities associated with athlete income.

“NIL has created a generation of athletes who are effectively operating small businesses. They’re earning income, signing agreements, managing expenses, and building personal brands,” Arnold added. “Yet many financial tools available today were not built with athletes in mind. NIL Ledger was created to help bridge that gap.”

NIL Ledger is available now for college athletes and the agencies that support them. Athletes can visit nilledger.com to begin organizing their NIL finances, while agencies and advisors can access tools designed for managing multiple athlete accounts.

The platform’s launch arrives ahead of the fall sports season, a period when many athletes begin new NIL agreements and prepare for additional financial responsibilities associated with their earnings. The launch comes at a pivotal moment for college athletics as revenue-sharing models, transfer portal activity, and continued NIL growth are increasing the financial complexity facing student-athletes.

About NIL Ledger

NIL Ledger is the financial platform built for the NIL era, helping college athletes and agencies track income, reserve for taxes, organize financial records, evaluate deals, and maintain compliance information in one place. It is the flagship product of Athlete Infrastructure LLC, founded to build financial and operational tools for the modern student-athlete economy.

NIL Ledger is designed specifically for college athletes earning Name, Image, and Likeness income, providing tools for NIL money management, athlete financial management, NIL deal tracking, tax readiness, and financial organization.

Visit nilledger.com to start a free trial, and athletes can set up their dashboard and start tracking income and reserving for taxes in minutes; agencies can request access to the agency platform.

NIL Ledger helps college athletes and agencies track income, reserve for taxes, and stay compliant.

Follow NIL Ledger:

Instagram: @nilledger

X: @NIL_Ledger

Facebook: facebook.com/nilledger

Website: https://nilledger.com

Media Contact:

Company Name: Athlete Infrastructure LLC

Contact Person: Justin Arnold

Phone: 704-575-9362

Country: United States

Website: https://nilledger.com/