DIVEVOLK Launches Prime Day Sale: 20% Off Underwater Smartphone Housings and Photography Gear, June 23–26





DIVEVOLK Prime Day Sale: 20% off the full underwater smartphone photography range from June 23 to 26, 2026. Image courtesy of DIVEVOLK.

ZHUHAI, China, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK, a global leader in smartphone underwater housing technology, today announced a four-day sale running June 23 to June 26, 2026, timed to coincide with Amazon Prime Day. During the promotion, 20% off is applied automatically at checkout across nearly the entire DIVEVOLK catalog — including the flagship SeaTouch 4 Max underwater smartphone housings, lenses, color-correction filters, dive lights, trays, arms and complete photography kits. The sale runs at DIVEVOLK’s official website, Amazon US Store, Amazon DE Store, Amazon Italy store, Amazon France store, Amazon Spain store and Amazon UK store.

The SeaLink underwater transmitter is the only product excluded from the discount.

What’s on Sale

The Prime Day promotion covers the full DIVEVOLK underwater smartphone photography ecosystem — from a single housing to a fully matched rig:

SeaTouch 4 Max housings — the SeaTouch 4 Max Plus and the premium SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum, both rated to 60 meters (197 feet) with full native-touchscreen control underwater

— the SeaTouch 4 Max Plus and the premium SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum, both rated to 60 meters (197 feet) with full native-touchscreen control underwater Lenses and filters — wide-angle and macro lenses plus red and magenta color-correction filters that restore the warm tones absorbed by the water column at depth

— wide-angle and macro lenses plus red and magenta color-correction filters that restore the warm tones absorbed by the water column at depth Dive lights — compact video lights such as the 2,000-lumen SL20 and 12,000-lumen video light from macro to wide-angle shot









Trays and arms — carbon and aluminum handles for stable, two-handed shooting in current

— carbon and aluminum handles for stable, two-handed shooting in current Complete kits — pre-matched macro and wide-angle bundles that ship ready to dive, no guesswork required

For divers building a first underwater rig or upgrading an existing one, the four-day window is the lowest entry point DIVEVOLK offers on its core lineup.

A diver frames a coral reef with a DIVEVOLK SeaTouch underwater smartphone housing, keeping a respectful distance from the reef. Image courtesy of DIVEVOLK.

How the Discount Works

The promotion is designed to be effortless for buyers:

Shoppers simply add eligible products to their cart at divevolkdiving.com during the sale window; the 20% reduction appears at checkout with no additional steps.





A diver stands by the seaside, carrying a DIVEVOLK travel case and a rig equipped with dual handles tray.

Why Smartphone Underwater Photography

DIVEVOLK’s housings let divers shoot underwater on the smartphone they already own, operating the phone’s native camera interface directly through the housing — no Bluetooth pairing and no lag. Paired with modern computational photography, a flagship phone in a SeaTouch 4 Max housing delivers image quality, usability and portability that has put serious underwater photography within reach of far more divers than traditional camera-and-strobe systems.

That accessibility has been validated at the highest level: in 2026, photographers shooting smartphones in DIVEVOLK housings won the inaugural Smartphone category at the Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) competition in London and the Mobile Photography category at Russia’s Underwater Photo Awards (UWPA).





The DIVEVOLK range on display — housings, lenses, filters and dive lights shown together. Image courtesy of DIVEVOLK.

Quote from DIVEVOLK

“Prime Day is the moment a lot of divers finally commit to underwater photography, and we wanted to make that decision easy,” said a DIVEVOLK spokesperson. “Twenty percent off our full range — housings, lenses, lights and kits — for four days, applied automatically, no codes to hunt for. Whether someone is buying their first housing or completing a macro rig, this is the best time of the year to do it.”

About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK, headquartered in Zhongshan, China, designs and manufactures smartphone underwater housings and accessories for diving, snorkeling and marine photography. The company’s flagship SeaTouch 4 Max product line delivers professional-grade underwater smartphone photography capability at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional camera systems. DIVEVOLK products are sold worldwide through https://divevolkdiving.com/ and authorized retailers.

Website: https://divevolkdiving.com/

Editor’s Notes

High-resolution product images and campaign creatives are available upon request.

Sale dates: June 23–26, 2026. 20% off applied automatically at checkout at https://divevolkdiving.com/; SeaLink excluded.

Media Contact:

DIVEVOLK Marketing & Communications

Email: contact@divevolk.com

Website: https://divevolkdiving.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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