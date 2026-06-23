JselfBedding Launches 100% Bamboo Viscose Hypoallergenic Sheet Set for Hot Sleepers and Sensitive Skin

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JselfBedding , expanding its footprint into the U.S. market, today announced the launch of its 100% bamboo viscose hypoallergenic sheet set, designed for sleepers who want resort-level comfort, natural thermal regulation, and a cleaner, more skin-friendly sleep surface at home.

Born from the belief that better sleep is never one size fits all, JSELF focuses on creating bedding that adapts to how people actually sleep. The brand’s design philosophy, “Comfort, by design,” emphasizes three priorities: feeling safe and reliable, delivering real comfort, and being easy to care for. The new sheet set continues that mission by addressing common sleep challenges such as night sweats, hot flashes, and skin sensitivity.





Made from 100% viscose derived from organically grown bamboo, the sheet set features a 300-thread-count sateen weave that creates a silky, fluid drape and weightless feel. The fabric is naturally cool to the touch and highly breathable, helping to regulate temperature and wick away moisture throughout the night. The set is also positioned as hypoallergenic, offering a gentle surface for those with easily irritated or reactive skin.

“At JSELF, the goal is not only to make bedding softer but also to design a sleep environment that fits you better,” said Lia Lee, Lead Product Strategist at JSELF. “Some people sleep hot, some share their bed with pets, and others simply want bedtime to feel easier and more reassuring. This bamboo viscose sheet set was created for all of them, combining cooling comfort, skin-friendly materials, and thoughtful details that make everyday care effortless.”

The 100% Bamboo Viscose Hypoallergenic Sheet Set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet features a stay-put 360° elastic and 18-inch extra-deep pockets to accommodate thicker mattresses and reduce corner slippage.

The product is described as FSC and OEKO TEX certified, aligning with growing consumer interest in textile safety and more responsible material choices. The brand highlights testing for a broad range of harmful substances and a focus on maintaining a clean, toxin-conscious sleep surface.

For pet owners, the sheet set incorporates an “Advanced Textile Guard” concept that helps minimize static cling so fur is easier to shake off, contributing to a fresher and more manageable bed environment.





JselfBedding supports the product with convenience-focused policies, including:

Free shipping to the Lower 48 States

Orders typically processed within 2 business days

A 30-night trial, with returns refunded to the original method of payment





The JselfBedding 100% Bamboo Viscose Hypoallergenic Sheet Set is available exclusively through the brand’s website . The collection also features a matching Duvet Cover Set , crafted from the identical high-performance fabric for a seamlessly coordinated sleep sanctuary.

About JselfBedding





JselfBedding is a home textile brand dedicated to creating sleep environments that feel deeply personal, not one-size-fits-all. Guided by the principle that the bed is not just where the day ends, but where a better day begins, JselfBedding designs bedding that supports the body, helps regulate temperature, and simplifies everyday care. The brand’s products are crafted to deliver comfort that feels safe, reliable, and easy to live with, offering comfort by design.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Lia Lee

Email: info@jselfbedding.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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