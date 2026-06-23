AVAV Shareholder Alert: AeroVironment, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: June 25, 2025 through March 10, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com | (888) SueWallSt.

AVAV shares sat at $392.86 on January 19, 2026. Over the next seven weeks, three successive corrective disclosures drove shares down to $207.73, a cumulative loss of $185.13 per share, or 47%. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by July 27, 2026.

How the Market Absorbed Each Revelation

The damage to AVAV shareholders did not arrive all at once. It arrived in stages, each one stripping away another layer of the optimistic picture management had painted around the $1.7 billion SCAR contract:

January 20, 2026: AeroVironment disclosed a stop work order on the BADGER systems delivery agreement. Shares fell $61.97 (15.77%) in a single session, closing at $330.89.

AeroVironment disclosed a stop work order on the BADGER systems delivery agreement. Shares fell $61.97 (15.77%) in a single session, closing at $330.89. March 2, 2026: Space News reported the U.S. Space Force was "reassessing how to move forward" and shifting toward a multi-vendor acquisition strategy. Shares fell another $43.93 (17.42%), closing at $208.32.

Space News reported the U.S. Space Force was "reassessing how to move forward" and shifting toward a multi-vendor acquisition strategy. Shares fell another $43.93 (17.42%), closing at $208.32. March 10, 2026: AeroVironment reported a $151.3 million goodwill impairment and revealed the Space Force had terminated the SCAR contract for convenience. Shares fell $13.84 (6.24%) the following trading day, closing at $207.73.

Each disclosure removed artificial inflation that the lawsuit contends had been sustained by management's repeated characterizations of SCAR as a "tremendous growth opportunity" and a "$1 billion franchise."

Why the Third Disclosure Still Moved the Stock

Even after two prior drops totaling over 33%, the March 10 announcement still drove a significant decline. The filing states that until this final disclosure, AeroVironment maintained it was in "active negotiations" and expressed confidence in delivering "ahead of competitors." The termination for convenience and the accompanying $151.3 million impairment charge revealed that the financial consequences were far larger than AeroVironment's prior statements had suggested. The $179.0 million operating loss for the quarter, compared to just $3.1 million in the same period a year earlier, underscored the magnitude of the impact.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (888) SueWallSt.

Analyst Repricing Confirmed the Market's Reassessment

Wall Street's response confirmed the scale of the repricing. Raymond James cut its rating from Strong Buy to Underperform on March 2. Canaccord Genuity slashed its price target twice, from $400 to $330 and then to $300. BTIG cut its target 20.4% to $330, calling the SCAR termination "disappointing." Needham reduced its target from $450 to $400. The action alleges these analyst corrections reflected the removal of revenue assumptions that were built on management's allegedly misleading assurances.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The stepwise decline in AeroVironment's share price illustrates how each corrective disclosure removed a portion of the artificial inflation that had been sustained during the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the AVAV recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is July 27, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVAV Lawsuit

Q: When did AeroVironment allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from June 25, 2025 to March 10, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures causing significant stock decline.

Q: What do AVAV investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my AVAV shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is the AVAV lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 27, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171