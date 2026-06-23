BRCB Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Black Rock Coffee Bar Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB) during the period September 12, 2025 through May 12, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

BRCB shares declined $3.32 per share, or 30.3%, on May 13, 2026, following corrective disclosures about store-level cannibalization that had allegedly been concealed from investors since the Company's September 2025 IPO. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 17, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other institutional asset managers that acquired BRCB securities during the Class Period should assess whether fiduciary obligations require evaluation of potential recovery. A securities class action has been filed alleging that the Company and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the impact of new store openings on existing store revenue. The lawsuit contends that the Company's "minimal sales transfer" narrative masked growing cannibalization across key markets, causing BRCB shares to trade at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Institutional fiduciaries owe duties of prudence and loyalty to beneficiaries. When portfolio holdings suffer losses tied to alleged securities fraud, fiduciaries should consider whether seeking lead plaintiff appointment serves the interests of the fund's participants. Lead plaintiff status provides direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Fiduciaries holding BRCB shares purchased between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026 should evaluate whether losses are recoverable through this action

Lead plaintiff appointment gives institutional investors direct control over case strategy and settlement terms

Participation as a class member requires no upfront cost and no out-of-pocket fees

Institutional investors with the largest documented losses are typically favored for lead plaintiff appointment under the PSLRA

Funds that do not seek lead plaintiff status remain eligible to participate in any recovery as absent class members

Fiduciary documentation of the evaluation process may itself satisfy prudence obligations

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

BRCB shares reached a Class Period high of $27.84 on September 18, 2025, just days after the IPO. By the date of the corrective disclosure, shares closed at $7.65, and have since traded as low as $7.23, representing a decline exceeding 63% from the IPO price of $20.00 per share. For institutional portfolios that acquired shares in the IPO or during early Class Period trading, the per-share loss exposure is substantial.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs ensures vigorous representation of the entire class and brings the resources and sophistication necessary to maximize recovery for all affected shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- SueWallSt provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BRCB Lawsuit

Q: When did Black Rock Coffee Bar allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 12, 2025 to May 12, 2026. The alleged misrepresentations were revealed through corrective disclosures on May 12, 2026, causing the stock to fall 30.3% the following trading day.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BRCB lawsuit? A: The complaint names Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc., CEO Mark D. Davis, CFO Rodderick F. Booth, multiple director defendants including Jeff Hernandez, Daniel Brand, Jake Spellmeyer, Bryan Pereboom, Richard Federico, Sarah Goldsmith-Grover, Andrew Braithwaite, and Kristina Cashman, as well as underwriter defendants J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Stifel Nicolaus & Company, William Blair & Company, and Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if my BRCB losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting SueWallSt before August 17, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171