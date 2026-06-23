EMBC Shareholder Alert: Embecta Corp. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026. Submit your information to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Embecta shares collapsed 57.8%, falling $5.35 per share to $3.90, after the Company revealed a massive revenue shortfall and slashed fiscal year 2026 guidance. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 17, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Embecta's management possessed information about deteriorating conditions in the U.S. pen needle market that was not shared with investors. While publicly describing the pen needle business as "incredibly resolute" and reaffirming fiscal year guidance, management allegedly knew or recklessly disregarded that share loss concentrated at a single major customer and softening retail channel volumes were undermining the Company's revenue trajectory.

The lawsuit maintains that the gap between internal reality and public optimism widened over the five-month Class Period. Management reaffirmed guidance as recently as February 2026, weeks before disclosing a 14.4% revenue decline and cutting adjusted EPS guidance by approximately 43%.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint identifies several indicators that management allegedly had access to before the corrective disclosure:

Competitive share loss at a single customer had been referenced in prior quarters, yet management did not disclose the accelerating depth of that loss

Retail channel volume softness for insulin pens and pen needles was observable through prescription tracking data management confirmed it monitored

Patients were shifting purchases to channels where Embecta does not participate, a trend with direct revenue implications that was not disclosed

Revenue impact from share loss was amplified because affected patients were not on preferred payer plans, meaning each lost unit carried outsized financial consequences

Inventory reductions at certain accounts and net pricing pressure were compounding the revenue shortfall beyond competitive dynamics alone

Syringe revenue was declining due to lower use associated with compounded drugs, a market shift visible before the corrective disclosure

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

Plaintiffs contend that Embecta's management had access to customer-level sales data, prescription volume trends, and payer mix information that would have revealed the scale of the U.S. business deterioration well before May 5, 2026. The action claims that reaffirming guidance in February 2026 without disclosing these known headwinds rendered those statements materially misleading.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What Investors Were Not Told

The complaint charges that investors were not informed that the Company's pen needle share loss was deeper than previously indicated, that retail market volumes were declining rather than stable, and that patient purchasing patterns were shifting away from channels where Embecta generates revenue. When these facts emerged on May 5, 2026, the stock lost more than half its value in a single trading session.

Act now to protect your rights or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- SueWallSt represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by August 17, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EMBC Lawsuit

Q: When did Embecta allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 25, 2025 to May 4, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on May 5, 2026, causing a 57.8% stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the EMBC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Embecta made materially false or misleading statements regarding the strength of its pen needle business, the attainability of fiscal year 2026 guidance, and the stability of its U.S. revenue base. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do EMBC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my EMBC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.