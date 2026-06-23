CALX Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Calix, Inc. (CALX) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 27, 2026

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Calix shares fell $6.93 per share, a decline of nearly 14%, after the Company revealed that its record gross margins had been temporarily propped up by a dwindling stockpile of lower-cost memory components purchased in advance. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by July 27, 2026.

The Alleged 'Advanced Purchasing' Methodology

The cloud and software platform company had reported eight consecutive quarters of non-GAAP gross margin improvement, culminating in a record 58% margin announced on January 28, 2026. The lawsuit contends that this streak was not driven purely by operational excellence or demand strength. Instead, the complaint alleges Calix had been drawing down a finite inventory of memory components acquired at prices well below current market rates, a practice internally described as "advanced purchasing."

When that pre-purchased supply was exhausted, the Company faced immediate exposure to significantly higher spot-market memory prices driven by surging AI-related demand across the semiconductor industry.

How 'Advanced Purchasing' Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

The Company reported non-GAAP gross margin of 58% for Q4 2025, which the lawsuit alleges was artificially sustained by lower-cost component inventory

Management touted "the eighth consecutive quarter of margin improvement" without disclosing the temporary nature of the cost advantage

The action claims that the advanced supply was already dwindling during the Class Period, creating foreseeable margin compression

Q1 2026 non-GAAP gross margin fell to 57.2%, an 80 basis point sequential decline, once the buffer began to erode

Q2 2026 guidance dropped to 55.8% at the midpoint, reflecting a 140 basis point decline as market-rate memory costs took full effect

Full-year 2026 margins were projected to contract an additional 50 to 150 basis points

The AI-Driven Memory Cost Factor

Memory component pricing has risen sharply industrywide due to demand from artificial intelligence applications. The complaint alleges that Calix knew its insulation from these cost increases was temporary and finite. Rather than disclose the approaching exhaustion of lower-cost inventory, the lawsuit contends that management presented record margins as evidence of sustainable business momentum.

"This case presents important questions about component cost disclosure obligations in the cloud infrastructure sector. When a company's record margins depend on a temporary supply advantage that is nearing exhaustion, investors deserve to know that before they commit capital based on those margins," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CALX Lawsuit

Q: What is the CALX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026. Shares fell approximately 13.98% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the CALX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased CALX stock or securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did CALX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 13.98%, a decline of $6.93 per share, after the Company disclosed that its advanced purchasing of memory components had run its course and it now faced higher market prices. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do CALX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my CALX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

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