Lost Money on Erasca, Inc. (ERAS)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased ERAS securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

From a closing price of $21.49 on April 24, 2026, Erasca shares collapsed to $9.90 by the close of trading on April 28, 2026. That $11.59 per-share decline, representing a 53.9% loss of value, followed two corrective disclosures that stripped away what the lawsuit maintains was artificial inflation built on misleading preclinical comparisons and undisclosed safety and intellectual property risks. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is August 10, 2026.

The April 27, 2026 Pre-Market Disclosure

Before markets opened on April 27, 2026, Erasca filed a Form 8-K disclosing that Revolution Medicines had sent a letter alleging ERAS-0015 infringes U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225 and involves trade secret misappropriation. RevMed further alleged that Erasca had made "deceptive and untrue comparative statements" about ERAS-0015 versus RMC-6236. Shares fell from $21.49 to close at $19.15 that day, a decline of approximately $2.34 per share (10.9%).

The April 27, 2026 Post-Market Disclosure

After the close on the same day, Erasca filed a second Form 8-K reporting preliminary Phase 1 clinical data. That filing disclosed a patient death classified as a Grade 3 treatment-related adverse event of pneumonitis that progressed to Grade 5. The filing also conceded that all comparisons between ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236 were based on cross-study analyses, were "not based on any head-to-head clinical trials," and were "inherently limited." The next morning, shares opened at $10.51 and closed at $9.90, an additional decline of $9.25 per share (48.3%) from the prior close.

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

The lawsuit maintains that throughout the class period, the market price of ERAS common stock was artificially inflated by statements promoting ERAS-0015's alleged superiority over RevMed's RMC-6236. The complaint asserts the following sequence quantifies investor harm:

Erasca repeatedly claimed ERAS-0015 achieved "comparable antitumor activity to RMC-6236 at 1/10th of the dose" and demonstrated "8-21-fold higher binding affinity to cyclophilin A"

These claims were presented at major investor conferences and in SEC filings without disclosing that comparisons were cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head trials

Defendants raised approximately $258.8 million in a January 2026 stock offering while these allegedly misleading comparisons were outstanding

When the patent infringement letter and clinical safety data were disclosed on April 27-28, 2026, the artificial inflation was removed in two stages totaling $11.59 per share

The combined decline of 53.9% reflected the market repricing ERAS shares to account for previously concealed patent, trade secret, and clinical safety risks



"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The two-stage correction in Erasca's stock price on April 27 and 28 quantifies the gap between what investors were told about ERAS-0015 and what was actually happening." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the ERAS recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ERAS Lawsuit

Q: How much did ERAS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 53.9%, a decline of $11.59 per share, after Erasca disclosed a patent infringement letter from Revolution Medicines and a patient death in Phase 1 trials on April 27-28, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is the ERAS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 10, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my ERAS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What do ERAS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What court was the ERAS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171